Leaked Ironheart armor in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

MADRID, July 13. (CultureLeisure) –

Besides the Presumable arrival of Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also mean the Riri Williams’ Marvel Universe debutalso known on staples as iron heart. Now, months before its premiere, the leaking of a promotional image has revealed the spectacular armor that will be worn by the young heroine played by Dominique Thorne in the Ryan Coogler film that It will see the light on November 11.

Despite of secrecy surrounding the productions of Marvel Studios to avoid leaks, there are not a few times that the official merchandise of the films anticipates amazing character details.

In this case, it is a new line of t-shirts which reveals the first image of Riri Williams as Ironheart within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been TheMCUtimes who through its official Twitter account has published a photograph with the design of these garments.

In the first one, you can see female cast of the film led by the leader of the Dora Milaje, Danae Gurira’s Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Laetitia Wright’s Shuri. And in the background, wearing goggles instead of a helmet and instead of repulsor beams, a powerful cannon, is Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, wearing armor whose appearance is a tribute to his inspiration, Tony Stark and his Mark I.

With the letters of the heroine’s name in neon blue, the second jersey design exclusively stars Ironheart. And, in it you can see in greater detail both character design like armor.





It’s about a exoskeleton, rough looking, but extremely powerful, since in addition to incorporating a large firepower, also includes several flight engines and its arc reactor bears a certain similarity to the industrial design carried out by Stark and, therefore, more energy.

Like the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe You may well know, this character in the Casa de las Ideas comics, who is also an avid inventor, It was a more than worthy successor to Iron-Man. And just like Robert Downey Jr. did with his counterpart in staples, making the leap to the big screen, so will Dominique Thorne with the sequel to Black Panther.

Nevertheless, his appearance in the UCM will not stay theresince the actress will once again play the superhero in her own series, Ironheart which, at the moment, does not have a release date on Disney +.