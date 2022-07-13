Laura Rodríguez: “There is always someone on the set who tells me that I remind her of Sofía Vergara”

Almost a month has passed since the former show host telenewsLaura Rodríguez announced the opening of an account on OnlyFans, the payment platform in which people generate sexapiloso photos and videos to sell to their subscribers.

The communicator assures that it has been a different experience and that she shows it in a more “private and intimate” facet, but she is satisfied with what she publishes and with her subscribers.

This is one more project that the popular communicator – now known as Laura Radinsky, her husband’s last name – bets on after arriving in Los Angeles, California, in 2019, where she moved with the purpose of building a career as an actress in Hollywood. , a dream I had for many years.

Laura Rodríguez opened an OnlyFans account in June 2022. (instagram)

In interview with Livethe journalist talks about her debut on the platform, her opportunities in Hollywood and what’s coming for her career.

—You have practically a month on OnlyFans, how do you summarize these weeks on the platform?

—The most interesting thing so far has been the honesty of my subscribers. I perceive them happy and without filters to communicate their tastes, which of course are varied and that helps me to know what they like more. Many tell me that they remind me of VM Latino doing pajama nights. I am sure that time will bring more curious experiences.

—What kind of material do you share on the platform?

—My material shows me in a more private and intimate facet that can only be seen in that place, nowhere else. The good thing about this type of platform is that you are totally in control of what you share.

—How did the idea of ​​opening OnlyFans come about?

—One day I said: ‘I’m going to do it’, and now, I didn’t think much about it.

—Financially, has it been what you expected?

—I understand the interest of the public in knowing numbers because it is a topic that generates conversation (they have asked me the same thing many times in a month). And no matter what figure you mention, for some it will be a lot and for others a little. That’s why I think being discreet about numbers is the best way to handle it for me and also out of respect for my subscribers.

The Costa Rican communicator moved to Los Angeles, California, to seek acting opportunities.

—What does your family tell you about your new OnlyFans account?

“Honestly, they haven’t told me anything. My family is very respectful of the decisions that each person makes with her life.

—Do you consider that this platform is demonized?

I think it is perceived differently in each country. Socially speaking, what is normal for one society is not for another. For example, the United States has 350 million inhabitants and the public is very large and different compared to our country, with five million inhabitants. As an artist, I have been adapting to what the public consumes and wants here, this includes from opening this platform, to having recorded a Christmas song last December. What I can tell you is that women are not punished socially as much here, which I love, because here it is more even.

“How’s acting going?”

“Fantastic and incredible!” I have lived 10 years in a year: too much learning, I have grown as a professional at a pace that I did not know. I have done hundreds of castings, now I have an agency that represents me as a commercial talent (Robertson and Taylor agency), which makes everything more productive and at a better level. I have cameo appearances in eight movies. In some I am an extra, in others I have one or two interactions.

“MR 9 It’s the last movie I was called in and in that one I acted with real Hollywood stars. For example, Frank Grillo (Captain America) Michael J. White (dark-night). Namely, it’s another level to be on set with artists of this caliber.

“Five seconds before the director says ‘action,’ I always thank God for putting me here. I concentrate and try to do my best, as professional as I can. They congratulate me and there is always someone on the set who tells me that I remind them of Sofía Vergara”.

—A year ago you said that it was very difficult to get opportunities in Hollywood…

—It was extremely difficult at the beginning because the industry in Hollywood was under the effects of the pandemic, I had been arriving and literally did not know anyone. Little by little the doors are opening for me, and better castings and better projects are arriving every time. I learned to create my own opportunities too. There are already people who know me here and they call me if they know that I fit in certain projects. I also had to unlearn a lot of things to improve. I am excited about the future in Hollywood for myself and for the other Costa Rican artists who come after me.

The journalist affirms that she is always aware of castings and job opportunities.

—What has the Hollywood market taught you?

—To always believe in me, regardless of the opinion of others, because without that it is not possible to have a career here. It has also taught me to be focused on my process, without comparing myself or meeting other people’s expectations, and it has taught me to let go of what is not for me.

“I am aware that I am a Costa Rican pioneer in Hollywood, there is no recent reference to other actresses or women in this industry who come from Costa Rica, so there is no recipe: it is me alone from the hand of God. I see how colleagues from other countries help each other and I hope that in a few years I will have opened a door for other Costa Rican artists here and do the same.

“You have to believe it and work ethically so that they call you back. I am also enjoying everything, no matter what happens, because I always dreamed of working here and now it is a reality”.

– What projects are you working on now?

“I’m on vacation right now. I took the whole month of July to dedicate time to myself and my family (it’s summer here and my daughter is on vacation), plus the pace of work slows down a bit. In August I will continue casting for commercials and movies, I want to record another song by the end of the year and, who knows, maybe telethon invites me and Samuel Singz to sing our first song celebrate christmas (which premiered in 2021). It would be a dream come true.

