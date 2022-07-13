Last Blood’, the emotional farewell of Sylvester Stallone and the legendary soldier

There are movies and series that no matter how much publicity they were given at their premiere and no matter how much they have a loyal mass of followers, they end up being lost and forgotten over time. The televisions, from time to time, are in charge of rescuing them and giving them a second life.

If you are looking to discover a movie tonight, on La 1 starting at 10:45 p.m. Rambo: Last Blood (2019), the latest installment of the mythical saga starring Sylvester Stallone and in which the Spanish actress Paz Vega and the actors Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Óscar Jaenada also appear. A franchise that began in 1982 and has become an icon of action cinema.

Rambo returns to action for the last time Third parties

Plot

Return to war for fatherly love

After battling his demons for decades, John Rambo now lives in peace on his family ranch in Arizona, but his rest is interrupted when Gabriela, his housekeeper Maria’s granddaughter, disappears after crossing the Mexican border with him. purpose of meeting his biological father. Rambo, who over the years has become a true father figure to Gabriela, embarks on a desperate and dangerous journey to find her.

This installment of Rambo is one on which the spotlights have been placed the most. Very few people thought that at his age Stalone would be able to write and interpret the character and that it would make sense. The concern of the actor and producer was that the character would not end up as a mercenary at the end of his story. Something that he solves by saying that the meaning of his last mission would be the love he feels for Gabriela.

Sylvester Stallone, center with Oscar Jaenada and Sergio Peris-Mencheta AP

The editing of this film generated many discrepancies. A few weeks before, a version was screened among the team and days before the premiere it was decided to reduce it even more. For many people, the film was too long and for this reason the decision was not made that the commercial version would last just over an hour and a half, something that generated conflicts, so it was decided to release several alternative versions, somewhat longer .

The concern of the actor and producer was that the character would not remain a mercenary at the end of his story.

In one of the versions, the film begins with Rambo saving several people from a very dangerous storm. This cut decided to be included in all the cinemas of the world, except in those of the United States. However, it is the American version that is usually broadcast on television (and that viewers will be able to see tonight). In the “extended” version, dialogues and scenes are also included that, according to part of the team, only provide filler.

Sylvester Stallone and Paz Vega at the film’s presentation in Cannes AFP

In addition, there is a more complete version, in which John Rambo can be seen talking about the post-traumatic stress he suffers after the battles he has experienced in his life, as well as commenting on unpublished details of his family, especially his parents. Some more context is also given to the kidnappers, who in this version make it very clear that they are child sex slavers. This version can currently only be found on Amazon Prime Video.

The montage was so chaotic that in the final battle there are many deleted scenes. In fact, in the movie trailer Rambo appears beating one of the kidnappers and in the final cut that fight does not appear at any time. Something that fans of the saga could not explain how it could happen in a production as large as this.







