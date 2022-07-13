Kourtney Kardashian threw the best party for her daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday

No matter how rich, famous, or privileged you are, it’s the simple things in life that mean the most: things like friends, rainbow bows, and movie nights in pajamas. So when Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope turned 10 this week, her little sleepover seemed perfect (although in some ways it was a little fancier than most).

Kourtney shared the photos from the party on Instagram. One shot shows seven girls in pink hearted pajamas and furry slippers, celebrating in front of a breathtaking sunset. The following shows a special show in the backyard Minions: the rise of a puppycomplete with comfy pink heart-shaped balloons and latex to sit on.

Last but not least? Smiling cake covered in rainbow colors.

And of course, the first selfie shows mom and daughter smiling in front of the camera – with Kourtney in the same pajamas as the rest of the partygoers.

“I feel so lucky to be this little lady’s mother,” Kourtney said. “He makes Me so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday Penelope 💞🥳 Filled with matching pajamas, furry slippers, everyone sleeps together in exploding hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow specks. ”

Apparently those in attendance include North West’s cousin and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson.

Penelope turned 10 on Friday and pink seemed to be the main theme of all the celebrations. People shared screenshots of the details of the other party which included heart-shaped vegan cheese sandwiches, eco-friendly pink heart-shaped balloons, and more coordinated pink clothing.

Other relatives, including Aunt Kim Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner, and half-sister Alabama Parker, have shown their love for the birthday girl on social media.

Penelope is the middle daughter of Kardashian and Scott Disick, who also shares Reign, 7, and Mason, 12. Kourtney recently married her longtime partner Travis Parker in Italy.

Welcome to double numbers, Penelope!