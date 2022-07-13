Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Chris Hemsworth’s “twin” Turkish actor

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood. It is a universal opinion, which has been confirmed in his new film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which the Australian artist makes his first nude on the big screen. However, he has had competition. He is Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, one of the most famous and award-winning actors in Turkey.

The so-called Turkish Thor has starred in successful soap operas such as ‘Cesur ve Güzel’, which in Spanish have given him names such as ‘Brave and Beautiful’, ‘Amor Brave’ and ‘Sühan: Venganza y amor’, in addition to ‘Kuzey Güney’, ‘ Forbidden love’ and the series ‘Çarpisma’ and ‘Yakamoz-245’, his second Turkish Netflix original production. The first was ‘Into the Night’.

Blond, with sky blue eyes and tall like Hemsworth, Tatlıtuğ has many similarities with the actor who plays Thor, the God of Thunder, and it’s not just his incredible physical appearance.

a world of coincidences

Both Hemsworth and Tatlıtuğ were born in 1985, into a large family. They both have two brothers, although the Turkish actor also has two sisters. Both were also born and grew up in small towns.

The similarities continue, such as the fact that two of their productions premiered two weeks apart on Netflix this year, and that they are married to artists and have young children. They are both models, have made movies and love sports.

Information about Chris Hemsworth is everywhere, especially before the successful premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ or ‘Thor: Amor y Trueno’, as they have put in Spanish the fourth Marvel movie about the god of Scandinavian mythology transformed into a superhero. Therefore, it is more worthwhile to concentrate on meeting the lost twin. That is, Tatlıtuğ, who, although he has not yet taken to Hollywood, has had a most interesting life and career.

Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ (Don Arnold/WireImage)

An epic family story

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ was born on October 27, 1983 in Adana, the fifth most populous city in Turkey. His father Erdem and his mother Nurten had five children. His brothers are called Cem and Tugay. His sisters Melissa and Ipek.

Cem Tatlıtuğ is a representative of actors, although in his agency there is neither his brother nor his sister Melisa, who is also part of the entertainment industry.

In Turkish, the name ‘Kıvanç’ means pride and joy, while the surname ‘Tatlıtuğ’ is a combination of the Turkish word ´tatlı (sweet) and tuğ (which is a coat of arms of ancient Turkish culture).

During his adolescence he studied at Yenice, the private high school Tarsus American Kulübü, where he excelled in basketball. The family moved to Istanbul, the capital, due to his father’s serious health problem. During that time, he became one of the most important figures in Turkish junior basketball.

In 2013, Tatlıtuğ was accepted by the Istanbul Kültür Üniversitesi, where he obtained a degree in Communications and Multimedia Design, although basketball continued to dominate his life. During his sports career he was part of the professional teams Ülkerspor, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe, some of the most important in his country.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ receives the title of Model of the World in 2022. Courtesy Telemundo

From the pitch to the camera

As he has said in interviews, the dream of this actor from Turkish soap operas, movies and series was to reach American professional basketball in an NBA team. An injury ended that possibility, but it opened up others. His almost two meters, athletic body and the fact that he speaks English and French helped him to enter the world of modeling without problem.

In fact, in 2002 Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ won the Best Model in Turkey and then Best Model in the World contests. She is a kind of Mr. Universe, but from modeling. These awards made him one of the highest paid male models in his country and highly valued in Europe and the Arab world.

As expected, this caught the attention of television producers, always on the lookout for new stars. His debut on the small screen was in the soap opera ‘Gümüş’ already as a leading man in the role of Mehmet.

Then followed ‘Menekse ile Halil’, ‘Bihter Yöreoglu’ (Forbidden Love), the series ‘Kuzey Güney’ and ‘Kurt Seyit ve Sura’ (Love at War), ‘Çarpisma’, as well as a special participation in the French series ‘ Into the Night’ and the leading role in the Netflix original series ‘Yakamoz-245’, which premiered in April 2022.

His popularity is such that he is one of the few Turkish artists to have a wax figure in Madame Tussaud’s museum in Istanbul.

Kivanc Tatlitug immortalized in a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Istanbul (Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A heart of gold and risky

The press assures that Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is the highest paid actor in the world of Turkish soap operas. This has gone down badly with advocates of formally educated performers in the performing arts. But what nobody disputes is the fame that he has a heart of gold.

In 2014 he became the youngest person from Turkey to become a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, the United Nations organization for the defense of children. That year she was the image of the campaign ‘Every child Counts, Every Voice Counts’ or ‘Every child counts, every voice counts’. During the bloody winter in Turkey in 2016, the artist was caught feeding stray dogs at night and his appearances in hospitals and support of philanthropic causes is well documented.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is also a lover of extreme sports. On his networks there are multiple photos and videos of his risky adventures in motocross, hunting, skiing and other sports. Of course, and as a good son of a baker, he also has a great talent for cooking. His fans swooned when he posted a video of himself making a completely homemade apple pie.

Obviously, nothing makes his heart beat faster than his wife, the designer Basak Dizer, whom he married at the Turkish embassy in Paris in 2016. In April 2022, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ became the father of a son whom he loved. put Kurt Efe. According to him he told on his social networks, the baby looks like “for now his father”.

The conquest of America

Although Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has been in the eyes of viewers on the American continent in all his works, the actor had not gained the popularity of other of his colleagues until now, especially in the United States, when the Telemundo network put on his telenovela ‘Amor Valiente’ in prime time.

Kivanç Tatlitug revealed that he would spend several months in 2022 in the United States doing a project, but so far no details have emerged. What is known is that he has already finished two films in Turkey, the first is ‘Aşıklar Bayramı’ , which should be released before the end of the year. ‘Nuh Boğuldu’, the second, is a Netflix original production, but it is not yet known when it will reach the audience.

What is known is that there is Kivanç Tatlitug for a while and that he has his sights set on Hollywood. It would be great to see him act alongside Chris Hemsworth or even Brad Pitt, with whom he has been compared.

