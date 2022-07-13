Kim Kardashian criticized for dressing her daughter Chicago, 4, in “inappropriate” clothes during a shopping trip to New York

KIM Kardashian has been criticized for dressing her daughter Chicago in an “inappropriate” outfit during their New York shopping trip.

The 41-year-old reality star dressed her four-year-old in snakeskin cowboy boots with a small heel on Tuesday for their trip to the American Dream Mall.

Chicago also wore a black top and black jeans with her elegant footwear.

While Kim was clearly pleased with the look of her mini-me, her critics claimed she was “too young” to wear boots.

One wrote on Reddit: “Okay, who’s boots are super cute but a little bit inappropriate for a kid?”

Another agreed, commenting, “Yes! Isn’t he a bit young for them? “

A third posted: “Obviously Kim designed her children in the most fashionable clothes.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has been criticized for her parenting in Chicago.

In April, she faced a negative reaction for encouraging the little boy to pout at the camera and make a peace sign while taking pictures.

They had paid a visit to Disneyland with Khloe and her daughter True, as well as her brother Rob’s daughter, Dream, five, to celebrate True’s fourth birthday.

In one clip, the founder of SKIMS filmed Chicago and Dream sitting on a trolley and looking around the attractions.

“Chi Chi,” Kim said, to get Chicago’s attention, prompting the child to look at the camera and immediately show a sign of peace.

In another clip, Kim filmed herself, Chicago and Dream sitting on Dumbo’s carousel.

KIM’S MINI-ME

He said: “Girls, say hello!” before pouting and making the peace sign, prompting the children to do the same.

A screenshot of the video was shared on a Kardashian Reddit fan thread, with the caption: “It looks like Kim is passing down the peace sign and duck lips.”

One fan wrote in a now deleted comment: “Why is Kim forcing Chicago to do that pose now?” while another simply posted: “Uh oh.”

Kim has four children with her ex Kanye West: North, Saint, six, Chicago, and Psalm, three.

Kanye previously criticized the reality star for the way she parenting her children.

YOU CHOOSE

Earlier this year, he slammed her for letting North wear makeup and go to TikTok.

An argument erupted when North gave herself a holiday trick to look more like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Grinch during the holiday season.

Ye said on Hollywood Unlocked: “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or not have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve it.

“It was done without my knowledge and it happened again, so I feel like he’s making fun of the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative.

“To say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take away the power and do whatever it takes to get people not to pay attention to me.”

THE BIRTHDAY CHAOS

Also while meeting with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, the sneaker designer claimed he was banned from his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party and threatened “legal action” against his estranged wife.

“I’ll tell you right away, don’t play with my kids,” Kanye said on the show.

“Don’t play with my children. Whoever you work, whoever you think the family works, I tell you right away, don’t play with my children.

“And it will all be legal. It will all be legal, baby. “

He added: “You are not finna gaslight me, it will be calm this way. But that’s not what we play finna ”.

