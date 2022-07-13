Khloe Kardashian’s CloudFoam Trainers are secretly an Amazon bestseller and 30% off for Prime Day!

Ads

The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It is up for debate. The problem is, there are so many trendy social media-centric brands emerging that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. Comfortable insoles flatten out within days of wear, uppers start to tear, midsoles are clunky, and construction is sloppy. Horror!

We have it. Sometimes those new releases are tempting. In the end, though, you need to do a little research. Can that new sneaker really live up to classic brands like Adidas or will it be a huge waste of money? And aren’t most pairs of Adidas sneakers anyway prettier and more versatile? This couple, in particular, is sweeping all the “trendy” brands out of the water!

Khloe Kardashian Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

These trainers are so good that even gym queen Khloe Kardashian owns (at least) one pair. Earlier this year she posted a selfie in the mirror, paired with leopard print leggings and a sports bra as she hit the gym for a workout session. We all know that Kardashian could wear any sneaker in the world, so the fact that she chose this Adidas sneaker automatically brings her to the top of our wish list!

This is the kind of sneakers that not only hold the foot, but hug it. They have a stretch mesh upper with an integrated tongue, eliminating any possibility of discomfort there, and have a Cloudfoam memory sockliner, as well as soft midsole cushioning. And yes, they have the distinctive three-stripe logo that Adidas is famous for!

These number one bestselling sneakers have logo-embellished loops on both the tongue and heel, making them super easy to put on, and a textured sole that makes them easy to run. Hit the track, hit the track, hit the treadmill – whatever you’re looking for, these shoes are too!

We’re not exaggerating when we say these sneakers come in a truly impressive amount of colors. We are talking about over 50 options. You are pretty much sure to find one that exactly suits your tastes, if not by the dozen. And don’t forget that these running sneakers are also perfect for everyday life, pairing them with jeans or even a dress, so choose something you know will go well with your favorite outfits!

