Khloé Kardashian is expecting a baby via Tristan Thompson’s surrogate

Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby via a surrogate, Page Six can confirm.

This is the second child for Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, who are already the parents of the 4-year-old daughter True.

A Kardashian representative did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 31, were already planning to have a second child together when he got involved in another cheating scandal in December 2021 and admitted he was the father of his third child.

Another insider shares: “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal broke. At that point, Khloé was just like, ‘I’ll do it myself.’ “

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the baby’s birth is “imminent”, while other sources told the outlet that the baby may have been born in the last day or two.

The Good American co-founder went on to have her son despite leaving Thompson when a paternity test showed that the Chicago Bulls center forward was the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ 6-month-old son, Theo.

Kardashian sobbed as he relived the “despicable” situation in the recent season finale of his family’s Hulu reality show, “The Kardashian.”

Cameras were rolling when Kim Kardashian called her sister to warn her that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support.

“What the fuck. My God. This can’t happen, ”Khloé said bursting into tears and Kim, 41, asked to stop filming.

Thompson cheated on Kardashian during their relationship. MEGA

Kim said later in the episode: “The whole thing that’s so sad is that [KhloÃ©] he wanted a baby. And now this girl is having a fucking boy. A random fucking king she slept with one night? Fk him. I was so team him.

Thompson was previously caught cheating on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with True and again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

He is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

In addition to welcoming her new arrival, Khloé has also returned to the dating scene.

Page Six reported that the former Revenge Body host is seeing a private equity investor she met through Kim at a dinner a few weeks ago.

