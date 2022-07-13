Kanye West redesigns the MacDonald’s box and this is the result

Celebrity collaborations have been crucial in driving restaurant traffic in what has been a challenging year for McDonald’s and this time it was Kanye West’s turn.

In the United States alone, 45 million people visit a McDonald’s restaurant each day, that’s equivalent to 15 million Americans eating at McDonald’s per hour.

This trend in partnerships is proving to be a boon for restaurants and celebrities, according to analysts and observers.

american musician KanyeWest, now officially called “Ye”, he has collaborated with Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reinvent the packaging for fast-food chain McDonald’s.

But why with McDonald’s? It is no secret to anyone that this company is one of the most popular fast food chains in the world, with more than 35 thousand locations in 119 countries, it is also one of the most widespread restaurants in the world, and not only in terms of geographical location. , but also in terms of audience.

How many jobs does McDonald’s have in the United States?

Most people don’t realize the impact McDonald’s has on the economy and workforce.

With more than 14,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, nearly 3 million employees worldwide, and $27 billion in revenue, it’s no wonder why.

In fact, McDonald’s provides about 2 percent of all private sector jobs in the United States, or 1 in 50 jobs.

To be clear, that equates to more than 1 million American workers who depend on McDonald’s for their livelihood…and that number is growing by the thousands every year!

In addition to its importance in the labor and economic sphere, the company has also stood out for its collaborations.

Most famous collaborations McDonald’s

McDonald’s recently partnered with successful Korean boy band BTS to launch an exclusive promotion that launched on May 26 in the US and in 49 other countries by June 25, proving a hit with consumers.

The company’s collaboration with Travis Scott in September 2020 marked the first time since Michael Jordan’s 1992 “McJordan” released their own food from McDonald’s. The collaboration was a huge success, leading to ingredient shortages at some restaurants.

Also, this month McDonald’s teamed up with Christmas queen herself, Mariah Carey, to promote 12 days of deals on her favorite items, available only through the network’s app. Despite the fact that Mrs. Carey previously said that she only eats Norwegian salmon and capers.

In addition to MacDonald’s, the company Burger King has also chosen to attract a large number of celebrities, for example for the spot in Spanish, Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek will be the protagonists, while the announcement in English will be carried out by David Beckham, Mary J. Blige, Jay Leno and Steven Tyler. The videos will narrate the funny scenes of these stars inside the legendary Burger King restaurant.

The most recent? Kanye West redesigning the happy meal

The stripped-down packaging created by rapper Kanye West was printed on a translucent-looking brown sheet, giving it a muted look that contrasts sharply with the fast-food chain’s brightly colored packaging.

It has two halves of bread that sandwich a hamburger McDonald’s stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a slice of meat. The iconic M golden arches logo is on the top of the case.

“Ye” took to Instagram to announce the collaboration by posting an image of the new packaging of McDonald’s about the title “next week is the fries”, a lyric from his hit song “GoldDigger”. He has since deleted the post, as he does with all Instagram posts.

Although information on if and when the packaging will be implemented has been kept under wraps until now, the fast food chain confirmed with Dezeen that the partnership is official.

McDonald’s has been simplifying its packaging

In the last two years, McDonald’s has released a series of streamlined restaurant and packaging redesigns.

Last year, branding agency Pearlfisher redesigned the chain’s packaging to incorporate illustrations of classic restaurant menu items.

Pearlfisher’s branding replaced the “flashy and direct” packaging designed by the Boxer branding agency that had appeared on the brand’s food packaging since 2016.

Several McDonald’s restaurants, including “the last McDonald’s” in Times Square, they have also been renovated in recent years, in an attempt to update the image of the brand.

