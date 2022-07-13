Julia Roberts and George Clooney get together again in the trailer for ‘Journey to Paradise’, the long-awaited return to the cinema of the actress after 4 years

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back in another movie together. Universal has released the official trailer for ‘Journey to Paradise’ (‘Ticket to Paradise’), the next romantic comedy that they will star in and that is scheduled to be released shortly.

trip to bali

‘Journey to Paradise’ is the new film by Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia: Again and Again’), who has also participated in the script with Daniel Pipski. The story is about a divorced couple (Roberts and Clooney) that they travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married (Kaitlyn Dever, ‘Super Nerds’) and make the same mistake they did 25 years ago.

In the trailer we see the clearing romantic comedy tone with the constant clashes between the two, giving rise to a multitude of comical and delirious situations. The cast is completed by Billie Lourd (‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’), Lucas Bravo (‘Emily in Paris’) and Maxime Bouttier.

The film represents Julia Roberts’s return to the cinema after 4 years of absence in the film scene and his reunion with George Clooney after several collaborations together, such as ‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’, ‘Oceans Eleven’, ‘Oceans Twelve’ and ‘Money Monster’.

‘Journey to Paradise’ was shot in Australia, although it had to interrupt its filming due to the fact that the team was affected by Covid cases. The tape has release date in Spain for September 16 of 2022.