Johnny Depp’s lawyers ask the judge to leave the verdict intact • WIPR

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers are asking a Virginia judge to leave intact the verdict that awarded the actor more than $10 million in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard after that Heard’s attorneys asked him to vacate it for various reasons, including an apparent case of mistaken identity of one of the jurors.

In documents filed Monday, Depp’s lawyers disputed arguments made by Heard’s team that the jury’s verdict was meaningless and unfounded. They also said Heard’s team’s complaints about the identity of one of the jurors are irrelevant.

Last month, a civil jury in Fairfax awarded Depp $10.35 million after concluding that he was defamed by Heard when she published a 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for a counterclaim she filed, in which she claimed she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers who called her allegations a hoax.

Heard’s attorneys filed their motions this month, asking the judge to vacate the verdict.

On Monday, Depp’s lawyers filed their response. They argued that there was no inconsistency in the fact that the jury found in favor of Depp and also in favor of Heard. They also said that the jury’s verdict form allowed jurors to be very specific about which statements were defamatory and that the verdict makes sense if the specific statements cited by them are reviewed.

As for the confusion over the identity of the juror, Depp’s lawyers said it’s too late for Heard’s team to file an objection. According to court documents, a summons was served for a 77-year-old man, but the man who responded in his place was his 52-year-old son, who has the same name and lives at the same address.

Depp’s lawyers say that if Heard’s team had concerns they should have spoken up early because it was clear the man who came to serve on the jury was not 77 years old, despite court documents describing him as such.

Judge Penney Azcarate has not indicated whether she plans to hold a hearing or hear arguments on the motions to vacate the verdict.

The verdict in Depp’s favor in Virginia came nearly two years after a similar trial in Britain in which Depp sued a British tabloid that described him as a “beating husband.” The judge in that case ruled in favor of the newspaper in 2020 after concluding that Heard was telling the truth in the abuse descriptions of him.

The jury in the Virginia case were not told that the judge in the British case ruled against Depp.