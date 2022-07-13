Johnny Depp triumphs again: he reaches an agreement with the person who had sued him for assault

The last six years have not been the best for Johnny Depp, but so far in 2022 it was great because he won the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, another scandal was unresolved, and it involved a lawsuit by a member of the production team of City of Lies (The city of lies), a film that was filmed in 2017.

City of Lies deals with the murder of The Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur; It was directed by Brad Furman and is based on the novel by Randall Sullivan labyrinth. In addition to Depp, he had Forest Whitaker in the cast. It can currently be seen on HBO Max, and although it did not get a majority approval from critics, the audience gave it a better rating.

The location manager of City of Lies, Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, accused Depp of punching him in the face twice on set, and the trial was scheduled to start on July 21, but they reached an agreement on Monday. This information was released by USAToday.

The incident, according to Brooks, took place in April 2017, when he found Depp and told him that he smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk. The actor’s reaction was to respond with profanity, shouting and two punches. Later he would have yelled “I’ll give you 100,000 for punching me in the face right now.” Details of the arrangement are unknown at this time, but at least Depp fans will have one less reason to be worried about his idol.

Johnny Depp He became the highest paid actor in the world for some years, in the first decade of the 2000s his fame was enormous, since he was in charge of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, which was a resounding success at the box office, and also participated in outstanding films. like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83%, Discovering Neverland – 83% and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 86%, among others. Her luck began to change when she participated in The Rum Diary (2011), a film based on the novel of the same name by Hunter S. Thompson, where he met Amber Heardwhom he began dating and married in 2015.

The romance was short-lived, as in 2016 they divorced in the midst of a scandal, she leaked photos of her bruised face to the press and accused him of assault. Afterwards, the actor continued to appear in films such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73%, but his image was tainted by controversy, and with the #MeToo movement things got complicated. In December 2018, the same month that Aquaman was released – 73%, Amber Heard published an article recounting her alleged experience as a victim of domestic violence.

Months later, Depp sued her for defamation, and in 2022 the trial took place. We all know the result, despite the fact that some believed in Heard, the evidence was overwhelming in favor of the actor, and after the verdict was announced, he declared that he felt as if he had come back to life. These were his words in a statement he made:

Six years ago, my life, the lives of my children and the lives of those closest to me, as well as the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported me and believed in me changed forever. All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal accusations were made against me in the media, which triggered an endless amount of hateful content, although no charges were brought against me. That traveled around the world twice in a nanosecond and had a seismic impact on my life and career. Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. They make me very humble.

