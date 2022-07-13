Johnny Depp suffered from depression after playing Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp lives a sweet and calm moment, especially as a result of the frantic and meditative trial that he maintained with Amber Heard. Although this has not been the only difficult moment for him throughout his life.

In a talk, the actor revealed that he also suffered a difficult moment in terms of his mental health, although in this case it was due to a purely professional issue.

The Golden Globe winner is known among his many performances for his role as the pirate Jack Sparrow in the already well-known saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. The famous character captivated many fans throughout the world because of his charisma.

also to a Johnny Depp who admitted on more than one occasion to have mimicked the character. This caused him to suffer when not playing the part.

He even admitted that he went through a depressing moment when he realized that, after the first time, he could never play the media character again.

However, the first movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was a complete success. And this caused Johnny Depp did not have to worry about the interpretation of the mythical pirate.

Up to four more films were made with Johnny Depp and Jack Sparrow as protagonists: Pirates of the Caribbean: The chest of death, Pirates of the Caribbean: At the end of the world, Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s revenge.

His dispute with Amber Heard cost him the role

However, everything came to an end following the publication of Amber Heard in the Washington Post, which led to the well-known defamation trial. Disney decided to break with all kinds of ties with the interpreter.

“It was as if someone had hit my head,” revealed a Johnny Depp desolate during one of the trial sessions. He never wanted to get interviews to avoid being used as evidence.