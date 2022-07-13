Johnny Depp sells a collection of NFTs and donates the profits to the same organizations Amber Heard promised to give $7 million to

Despite having finished the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard months ago, it seems that the confrontation between the two continues. The actress intends to appeal the verdict, and she assured that she could not pay compensation to her ex, while the interpreter seems to be more focused on other projects, although they do not seem to be oblivious to hints.

Despite the fact that some supposed cinematographic works fly over him, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has taken advantage of this time to focus on music and has performed with his friend Jeff Beck in his concerts, in addition to announcing a tour with his rock group Hollywood Vampires.

But, within his last actions, it seems that he hid a message for his ex-partner. Johnny Depp, through his community Never Fear Truth, put up for sale a collection of NFT (virtual works of art) that was published during the trial, and got a total of 800,000 dollars (about 790,000 euros).

@PCHFWA Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America)@GOSHCharity Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America)@fp_coalition The Footprint Coalition@ChildrensLA The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

Finally, the official Twitter account of the collection reported the amount obtained and the organizations to which the money would be donated: the charities and children’s hospitals to which, curiously, Amber Heard promised to donate 7 million of dollars.

These donations also played a leading role in the defamation trial that the ex-partner faced for six weeks, since the director of one of the organizationsAmerican Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) -which is not among those chosen by Depp-, that money did not reach them in fullbut it was her ex, Elon Musk, who initially promised.