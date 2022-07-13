Johnny Depp makes a donation to the same organizations that Amber Heard promised to give 7 million

the paths of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after the trial they are being very different. The ‘Aquaman’ actress is still determined to take up the causeeven facing the possible disbursement that the appeal may cause, as Judge Penney Azcarate warned, and as you can see in the video above.

On your side, Johnny Depp has wanted to show himself in a normalization processwhich for now includes a next movie confirmedand even a album to be released with his friend Jeff Beckwhom he is now accompanying on his tour.

To this is added a donation the actor has made to charity and hospitals around the world, amounting to $800,000obtained thanks to a collection of NFTs, artistic pieces that the actor published on the Internet throughout the defamation trial that he ended up winning. The Twitter account of the Johnny Depp collection has reported the amount, and the organizations that will receive the money.

The dart that this charitable act could hide is that the donations have been destined for the same organizations to which Amber Heard promised to give 7 million dollars, after his divorce trial with Depp, including a children’s hospital in Los Angeles.

This donation money came out during the trial because the actress would not have delivered that money as promised. Everything was as a result of the mentions to the Amber’s affair with Elon Musk. According to Terence Dougherty, a witness in the trial and director of operations of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), it was Elon Musk who assumed to pay that amount.

The ACLU is one of the organizations Amber Heard pledged donations to after winning her divorce case against Johnny Depp. This happened in 2016and according to what Dougherty told under oath, that money has not yet reached them at all.

This organization is not among the beneficiaries of the donation made by Johnny Depp, but They don’t expect Heard to pay right now the amount of money missing from your promise, since the actress must now face the more than 10 million that he owes his ex-partner for the trial. Their representatives have explained that Heard considers several exits to be able to raise money, how to write a book about judgment.

