Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp writes two songs about his history with Amber Heard | Music

Since the final verdict in favor of Johnny Depp about the trial for defamation, the actor little by little recovers his life, and now he has turned to his musical careerCollaborating with jeff beck on his next album, which will include two songs composed by the actor.

According to some international media, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean He composed these two new songs that could reference his ex-wife, this after winning his libel suit against her.







The first single from the album written by Depp is titled “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”becoming one of the reasons why Jeff decided that Johnny will collaborate with him: “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr impressed me. That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make a record with me. When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity.”declared Beck about it.

The second theme, entitled Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade could be related to his recent trial against Amber, because “I think you’ve said enough in one damn night” either “You are sitting there, like a dog with a seventh year itch; if he had a penny, he would not reach your hand ” are some of the verses that sound

The album will go on sale on July 15. Depp’s songs are the only two original songs on the album, since the rest of the song list is made up of covers of Depp songs. the Beach Boys, John Lennon, Velvet Underground and Killing Joke.

Let us remember that this is not the first time that both have made music together, since in 2020 they published a version of insulationof John Lennon. They also went on stage to cover What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye, Let It Be Me by The Everly Brothers, Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix and The Death and Resurrection Show by Killing Joke.

The actor and musician, who have been friends for five years, teamed up on the new album after Depp unexpectedly joined Beck on his recent tour of the United Kingdom.