Johnny Depp donates to the same organizations to which Amber Heard promised to give 7 million | TVMAS

Johnny Depp donates to the same organizations to which Amber Heard promised to give 7 million

away from the scandal. The actor Johnny Depp made a donation to different charities and hospitals around the world, which amounts to 800 thousand dollars that were obtained thanks to his collection of NFTs.

The Twitter account of the interpreter’s collection reported the amount donated, as well as the beneficiary organizations. It should be noted that this money comes from the sale of his artistic pieces through the internet, while he was attending the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

❣️ CHARITY UPDATE ❣️ Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

The statement specified that the beneficiaries will be the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, the Footprint Coalition and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

This actor’s action would be related to an unfulfilled promise by Amber Heard. In 2016, after her divorce with Depp, the actress promised to donate 7 million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), where one of the beneficiaries is the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

During the media defamation trial, it was learned that Heard did not deliver the money. After the mention of Amber’s affair with Elon Musk, witness Terence Dougherty (ACLU director of operations), revealed that Musk was the one who assumed to pay that amount. However, so far the full money has not arrived.

