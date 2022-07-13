Johnny Depp avoids trial with employee who accused him of assault

Johnny Depp / Courtesy

Actor Johnny Depp managed to reach an agreement to avoid going to trial against an employee who accused him of assaulting him during a shoot after telling him that a scene could not be recorded due to lack of permits.

According to international media, the resolution was registered this Monday in the Los Angeles courts, where a trial was scheduled to begin on July 25, although the documents do not provide information on the details of the agreement.

The complaint was filed by Gregg Brooks, a location manager who worked on the filming of the movie ‘City of Lies’, who claims that he was assaulted by Depp on April 13, 2017, when he told him that he only had one last try left. to record a shot at a specific location because they did not have permission to stay longer at the location.

According to the employee’s account, Johnny got angry and started yelling at him like “Who are you?”, “You have no right to tell me what to do,” so Brooks spoke with a Los Angeles Police officer.

However, not everything ended there, as it turned out that the conversation between the agent and the employee further frustrated Johnny Depp, who allegedly hit Brooks in the ribs and had to be evacuated by his own bodyguards so that the violence did not reach plus.

As if this were not enough, apparently the employee was fired a week later, after he refused to sign a document assuring that he was not going to denounce the artist for the event.

After the incident, it has now transpired that if Depp complies with the agreement, the trial will be annulled. Otherwise, they could schedule a preview for early next year.