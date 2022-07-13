Johnny Depp avoids a trial in which he was not going to look good

The legal problems do not seem to end for Johnny Depp, who after winning the media lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, now faces an accusation of physical assault on an employee of the production team during the filming of the movie ‘City of Lies’whom he hit in the ribs for a comment that upset the interpreter of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’.

In 2017, Johnny Depp was filming ‘City of Lies’, a film that deals with the murder of artists Tupac Shakur and Notorius BIG. The production team included Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who was in charge of the film’s locations. When Brooks appeared, he made a comment that was not to the liking of the actor, who ended up responding with blows. The man would have told the director of the film that a scene, in which two friends of the artist participated, was not working and that he had only one attempt left to record.

According to Brooks’ version, the actor had wanted to film a longer version of a scene, before which the Location Manager was able to obtain two extensions of permission to adapt, but at 11 p.m. the filming had to cease. When Brooks informed director Brad Furman that time was running out, he responded, “Why don’t you tell Johnny Depp that?” So Brooks asked a police officer to help him tell the actor that filming had to stop for the night.. But the man detailed that Amber Heard’s ex became hostile and asked: “Who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

Brooks alleged that Johnny Depp punched him twice in the ribs before yelling, “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!” The events occurred at the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on April 13, 2017. Local media reports that Brooks was fired from ‘City of Lies’ after refusing to sign documents saying he would not sue over the alleged incident, according to legal filings. The man also sued the film’s director and producers for unspecified damages in the lawsuit filed in July 2018.

‘City of Lies’, a crime thriller based on the book “LAbyrinth” by Randall Sullivan, stars Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker in a modern novel about the investigation of the murder mystery of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG. The actor plays Russell Poole, a Los Angeles police detective trying to uncover the truth behind these high-profile murders.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks filed the lawsuit against the actor and was set for a final status conference before trial. This Monday an agreement was reached and the lawsuit was dismissed in the Los Angeles courts. With this Johnny Depp gets rid of a new legal battle. In this case, the actor was represented by Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who became popular after questioning Amber Heard in the defamation trial..