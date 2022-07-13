JLo reveals the secrets to look like her

Over the years, JLo has earned a place she fought for in the industry through hard work and unquestioning discipline. It is enough to watch her documentary with Netflix to make it clear that she handles herself with high levels of demand, which, as she explains, come from home, because her mother always wanted her children to go beyond her. About to turn 53, she looks better than ever. Nearly 20 years after her breakup, she and Ben Affleck are back together and couldn’t be more in love. With movies, songs and shows in her long career, she is also having a good time professionally. This is why she, from the fullness of her, has wanted to share with her fans her secrets to stay as she does, as if time did not pass by her, looking fabulous and with the energy that allows her to stay in the top of it. Over the years, much has been said about her demanding routine, but now it is she who gives her secrets in her own voice.

It has been through his Newsletter, On the JLo, that he has written: “We do not value sleep. We value grinding and working hard, and honestly, no one gets more caught up in that rat race than I do. However, I have found that sleep for me is the most underrated beauty secret. It’s one of the pillars of JLo Beauty and my 5 s’s: sunscreen, serum, supplements, (living) healthy and sleep!” She explains by the English initials of all these words, “Sleep at least between 7 and 9 hours a night can change everything.”

As she herself explained for some time, there was a point in her career where she stopped sleeping and was able to stay up on just a few hours of sleep. Her quality of life declined to the point that one day she had a nervous breakdown and she had to be taken to a hospital. “Since then, I have tried to live a very healthy and balanced life. The more I sleep and the more I take care of myself, I’ve realized that it’s more about being pro-living than anti-aging…I think of sleep as a little time machine. You go to bed and go to a space where you preserve yourself and then you come out as a new person, younger than you were before, ”she writes excitedly.

“Sometimes I wake up and go, ‘Wow! I took 10 years off my face!’ That’s what a good night’s sleep can do for you, and it adds up over time. For better or worse, the pandemic slowed us down and that definitely relaxed me and made me realize that we are all in control of ourselves. So sleep!” she finished.

Why sleep is so important to JLo

It was also in his Newsletter where he told about the problem he had due to the few hours of sleep he had. “There was a time in my life where I slept 3-5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night and I was doing junkets and shooting videos on the weekends,” he explained, “I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible.” But things quickly changed, “All the work and stress that this brought, plus not having enough sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me.”

The singer was working when the breakdown hit, “I went from feeling completely normal thinking about what I had to do that day and all of a sudden I felt like I couldn’t move. She was completely frozen… Now I know it was a classic exhaustion panic attack, but I had never heard that term before. My security guard came to the set and picked me up and took me to the doctor. By the time I got there, she could at least talk and I was terrified that she had lost her mind.”

“I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He told me: ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need to sleep,’” she tells of that time when she decided to make changes in her life, starting by giving up caffeine and exercising more, “I realized how serious the consequences can be of ignoring what my body and mind need to being healthy and that is where my journey with wellness begins”.

