Jennifer Lopez with “antenna” braids according to the bohemian trend

Jennifer Lopez, the boho braids and the supermodel version

All millennial models have try your hand at bohemian braids. A style that originally refers to the 70s and then resumed in the 90s, when to wear them were Britney Spears, Kate Moss, Madonna. Red thread that binds the choices of today’s tops, in full revival 90, the version that frames the face made with a do-it-yourself touch: that is, woven in a casual way and with a light texture.

Jennifer Lopez and “antenna” braids

Symbol of the Gen X style, Jennifer Lopez with her new braids is the latest reference point of this trend. In a series of images posted by her trusted hair stylist Chris Appleton, her star showed her “antenna” braids, which stood out on the rest of her hair tied at the nape of her neck.

Unlike her millennial colleagues, who wear them slower and always with their hair down, Jennifer Lopez’s braids are tight and precise, and become the focal point of her elegant up-do. Silhouetted on sculpted cheekbones, on a bronze glow and oversized lashes, they create a unique allure, demonstrating the fact that J Lo always finds a way to take a trend and make it his own.

