Jennifer Lopez dedicates an emotional video to Ben Affleck for Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez she is delighted with Ben Affleck. For the singer, the actor is a great partner and father and she wanted to dedicate to him, on the occasion of the Father’s Daywhat in USA is celebrated on 19th of June, a nice video. In this publication on social networks we can see the couple in some intimate moments: “It is the best moment of my life.”

Jennifer Lopez’s emotional video for Ben Affleck

While in the video there are some images of the couple embracing, both in the family sphere and in more public events, JLo explains that there is nothing that fulfills her more than being able to form a family “with someone I love deeply”, in clear reference to Ben Affleck.

“He is someone who cares as much about the family as much about each of us as possible. I feel incredibly blessed,” she commented on the publication. The video in Instagram It has two million ‘likes’ and about twenty thousand comments.

The singer’s followers on the networks have been very moved by her words and have been happy that, both personally and professionally, Jennifer Lopez I enjoy a moment of fulfillment.

Although the video has been widely commented on, it is not the first time, far from it, that JLo who will turn 53 on July 24, makes clear his love for Ben Affleck. Precisely, on Mother’s Day, on May 8, the artist published a video in which both congratulated everyone on this date.