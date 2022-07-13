Jennifer Lopez: bun and front braids for summer 2022

Are you looking for an idea for a summer hair look capable of leaving its mark? Get inspired by Jennifer Lopez, a true teacher when it comes to attracting attention. Even with just one detail. The pop star showed off on social networks a hairstyle that is very simple to make, but decidedly original and glamorous. Why who said that summer harvests, which are strategic to combat the heat, shouldn’t also be trendy and fashionable? JLo teaches us, on Instagram, how to be perfect with a summer classic: the chignon. To which he added the boho touch of the moment: baby braids.

Jennifer Lopez: her summer hairstyle

Goodbye long loose locks. JLo greets the summer with a harvest that has not gone unnoticed on the web. Because the hairstyle, created by celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton, is really special. Just look at the star’s Instagram profile to realize it. Here she is with one high and very tight chignon.

A very simple hairstyle, but enriched by a glam detail: JLo’s face, in fact, is framed by two micro-braids. Thin and symmetrical, baby braids of the pop star are made with the shortest locks of the fringe, falling perfectly to the sides of the face. A hairstyle loved by Gen Z and, now, viral on social media. Because it is no coincidence that Chris Appleton has chosen the baby braids to move Jennifer Lopez’s hair: accompanied by a bronze and luminous make-up, they are the perfect combination for summer 2022.

The braid: the great protagonist of summer 2022

Always attentive to the trends of the moment, Jennifer Lopez could not have chosen better for her hair. Her braids, in fact, are the great protagonists of the season: all her stars love her. And everyone sports them in their own way. Give her baby braids by Bianca Balti worn in your loose hair, to the “flower daughter” look made viral by Hailey Bieber at Coachellaup to the very long braid in the Rapunzel version of Anya Taylor-Joywho made the girls’ favorite hairstyle a red carpet hair look.

The version chosen by JLo, however, is – in a certain sense – unprecedented. The combination with the chignon, in fact, represents a small, great novelty to try. Compared to celeb colleagues, in fact, JLo reverses the trend, showing off Land pigtails accompanied by a high bun. A simple way to give visibility to the plot and more. JLo, in fact, seems to have lightened the hair slightly in view of the summer, giving even more brightness to the small intertwined locks. And making them the absolute protagonists of the whole hairlook, which is chic in its simplicity.

Discover the inspirations from the stars to show off braids in the gallery.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION