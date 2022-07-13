Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, captured in a romantic scene

Day to day Jennifer Lopez shows how in love she is with Ben Affleckliving this second stage together after having given a first opportunity almost two decades agoan opportunity that did not have a good ending, because shortly before getting married the couple decided to separate their paths due to the strong media pressure that their romance had at that time.

Now, they both enjoy this second ’round’ that life has given them in love and they do it in the best way, so much so that international portals assure that the couple had a secret wedding in a luxury hotel, information that ended up leaking after the local residents pointed out that they had seen the couple in the hotel they reserved for the private and intimate celebration. Recently, “La Diva del Bronx” congratulated her partner on Instagram with a message for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most affectionate, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all,” commented the actress who shared a tender video with some photographs of both and of the actor with their children.

However, this has not been the only time that the singer has spoken romantically about Ben, on her website On the J.Lo, He also talked about the experiences he has had with his partnersame portal in which he announced his commitment to the actor.

His text confirmed his good role as a father: “My other dedication this year is for my fiancé. I’ve had a front row seat to what a father is like for over a year and i have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless father. And not only for your own children, but also without obligation for mine. You show up and put them first every time. You are loving and committed in every moment that they are with you and honestly, it is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measureLopez wrote.

Now, the couple has been seen more in love than ever, especially in some photographs that are now circulating on the networks where the two actors are seen sharing intimate momentsas they share a passionate kiss in the acting studio.

As Affleck hugged Jennifer, They gave each other a kiss that caught the attention of the ‘paparazzi’In addition to their outfits, the two wore a relaxed outfit, although the singer had platform shoes.

Those shots, without a doubt, reveal that despite all the commitments that each one has separately, they always look for a way to share a moment together, even if they are interrupted by their duties at work. So, they take advantage of any situation to spend moments together and alone, because it is no secret to anyone that their children are always involved.

Before this happened, the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ had commented during an interview with ‘Good Morning America’ about the family she wants to build with him.