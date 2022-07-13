Jamie Lee Curtis believed that Ana de Armas was an “unsophisticated” woman before filming ‘Daggers in the Back’ together

It is well known that if you are quick to judge someone, you are usually in for a surprise. Not even first-rate actors like Jamie Lee Curtiswho in a recent interview for the magazine she has indicated that he believed that Ana de Armas was a young “inexperienced and unsophisticated” who had just arrived in Hollywood:

“I assumed, and I say this with true shame, because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived. She guessed that she was a young woman without experience or sophistication. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’” Curtis met Ana de Armas when they shared a cast in the successful daggers in the back. Tony Curtis’s daughter played Linda Drysdale, the family clamoring for the death of family patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). De Armas played Harlan’s personal nurse, Marta Cabrera.

Jamie Lee Curtis was soon surprised by the interpretation of the Cuban, offering to meet Steven Spielberg and for him to try her as the new Maria in West Side Story, a role that went to Rachel Zegler. The veteran actress also wanted to introduce her to her two godchildren, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, but de Armas already knew Jake and already had some relevant connections and friendships in Hollywood. At that time and after a long adolescence in Spanish series and films, the emerging star had already acted alongside Keanu Reeves in Knock, Knockwith Ryan Gosling in blade runner 2049 and sharing the screen with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller in Game of weapons.

Since the filming of the film directed by Rian Johnson ended, Curtis and de Armas have kept in touch. The trust between the two is maximum, to such an extent that the second exclusively offered part of the material of Blondeso he could see her transformation into Marilyn Monroe. “I fell to the ground. I could not believe it. Ana was completely gone. She was MarilynCurtis said when asked about the incarnation of Armas in the blonde bombshell.

The great productions and roles of Ana de Armas do not end here, since this weekend it will premiere in some cinemas the unseen agentthe espionage thriller in which he co-stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.