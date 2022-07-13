british film magazine Empire will dedicate its August cover to the First Avatar Sequel, which will be released worldwide in December and delivers an exclusive special with James Cameron and part of his cast.

“James Cameron returns to reinvent cinema (again)” is how this next edition has been titled.

That phrase is not to fill and sell magazines, you will remember that Avatar, released in 2009, holds several records and innovations for the seventh art: It is the best-grossing 3D and Imax format film in history (more than 2.8 million usd), as well as the one with the fastest recovery, reaching one billion dollars in inflows in 19 days.

Conceived for more than 20 years, it took Cameron five years to shoot and represented a new standard for 3D animation, using techniques that gave greater volume and realism to its settings, the universe of Pandora, and was able to use actors under screen capture that was applied in real time to the images created by the computer to build each scene. For the film, the “virtual camera” was developed exclusively, which allowed the director to shoot entire sequences of Pandora, just as if he were shooting on a real set at some location.

While in post-production in New Zealand and preparing for the re-release of the first film in September, he has attended the magazine and begins by explaining that the subtitle of “the way of the water” comes from an unfinished novel of the first film, where its main character Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), in an attempt to understand her world, calls the “way of the air” the process of discovering how the wind works in creatures, in such a way that it allows them to fly more effectively. The only thing that changes in this new story for Cameron is the medium used.

He says that despite the success of the first film, deciding to make the sequels took him about two years to digest and in the negotiations with Fox he basically negotiated much larger productions than the previous ones. You will remember that one of the things that the filmmaker has talked about is, for example, being able to have a third dimension without the need for glasses.

The first Avatar was an epic romance story where we saw how Jake Sully and Neytiri fell in love. This second part will be a family story set 10 years after the initial events (in 2154), where the couple is now taking care of their children in times of war, trying to do the best in difficult times.

Cameron has loved science and technology since childhood and is a declared fan of his colleague and oceanographer Jacques Cousteau. Avatar, he has commented, he speaks in the background of all the things that matter to him in his life. “Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about the weather, about the natural world, the issues that are important to me in real life and my film life, I can say on this canvas. In the writing of these four films, I got more excited as I went on.”

The filmmaker says that in the midst of the conflicts with which this family must raise children, the film is above all a story about hope, especially in the fourth installment when things take a turn for the worse. “It gets fucking dark and tragic, with serious consequences… there’s a huge ethical and moral shift. It’s a story about hope…hope for the Navy and for humans.” Cameron is aware of the challenges he faces now that the franchise returns to theaters after 13 years, where the world, due to the pandemic, changed many habits, including those of the experience of going to movie theaters. cinema, in addition to the tensions due to the war and the uncertainty due to an unprecedented recession in history that several experts have precisely set for December. If it results in a new success, the filmmaker does not know if the next deliveries that we will see in 2024, 2026 and 2028 will be under his direction in the direction, since it is another of the things that he plans to deliver at some point to dedicate himself to other facets of his interest. .

Kate Winslet, who hasn’t worked with Cameron since “Titanic,” has joined the cast. She plays Ronal, a member of the Metkayina, one of the Na’vi clans. Her role is small, but it ensures that it is decisive in what we are about to see. It is the first time that the actress faces the technique of capturing movements and completing a shoot 100% in the water, for a month and for which she had to learn diving. “Jim and I are totally different people now than we were 26 years ago. He is calmer and I am definitely more hyperactive. I had to understand the lingo and catch up with everyone as they know the world of Pandora much deeper than I do.”

Another of the characters who shed light on what can be expected from the sequel has been the protagonist Zoe Saldaña, who sees the story as similar to the concerns of the real world: “It will be very related to the way we see foreign policy. Nations are currently at war and a great nation is being asked to accept refugees.”

Finally for actor Sam Worthington, who plays Jake Sully, there will be conflicts over his military education, in that changing and challenging world proposed by the sequel: “Jake comes from being a Marine and leans towards that way of thinking, because that’s what was ingrained in him about surviving. Pacifism and militarism are definitely going to clash in it.”

The magazine special is accompanied by a series of images and introduces several of the new characters, a cast of young actors.





