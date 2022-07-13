Is it cake? Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday with a Louis Vuitton ‘bag’ – El Financiero

Last July 10, Sofia Vergara ‘reached the fifth floor’; The Colombian turned 50 and celebrated it last weekend accompanied by her family and her friends between breakfasts, picnics and a great party, in which a pie shaped brand bag Louis Vuitton.

The actress, who has more than 26 million followers on Instagram, shared through said social network a series of photos and videos about the series and activities she did to celebrate her ’50 springs’.

It was during a dinner with friends where the protagonist of modern-family took several photos with a classic brown and yellow Louis Vuitton ‘purse’ from which several dollar bills protruded; in fact it is the cake of the celebrated, which also had a label with the legend “Happy Birthday, Sofia”, accompanied in addition to the classic birthday candles.

She was accompanied by around eight people, with whom she took several photos and shared them on her social networks; at the end of the day, she is seen sitting in a small armchair, feeding her two puppies, ending her celebrations.

Sofia Vergara’s birthday celebrations

Vergara started celebrating with a breakfast in the company of his family on the terrace of the Sunset Tower Hotel; Around 15 people attended the celebration, including the celebrated one, where she had a cake with candles in the shape of a number 50 and a chocolate pancake with conventional candles.

He later shared that it was also the birthday of one of his pets: a little chihuahua named Bubbles, who turned 9 years old and they also made him a cake; everything was around a more intimate picnic with his son, his partner and other relatives.

Altogether, they were 17 posts which the Colombian actress shared with her millions of followers, where she also showed some of the gifts she received.