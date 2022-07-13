Io Shirai reacts to rumors about his possible departure from WWE

Since her arrival at NXT, Io Shirai has become one of the pillars of her women’s division. The fighter is one of the most popular and beloved superstars of the WWE development brand, which added to her great technique in the ring, have helped her win two titles in the company, including the NXT Women’s Championship, with one of the strongest reigns in memory.

However, the latest rumors suggest that Shirai could leave WWE shortly. In this sense, Dave Meltzerjournalist of Wrestling Observernoted that the Japanese would have no intention of renewing her contract with the company once it comes to an end.

At the moment, it is unknown what will happen to the fighter, although it seems that the rumors have not sat well with him. Io wanted to express his opinion about it through a brief, but clear message on his social networks, making it clear that it is just rumours.

“Rumors (vomit emoji)“.



Shirai is currently on sick leave. The fighter suffered an injury last April at the NXT Stand and Deliver event, where she participated in a fatal 4-way match for the brand’s Women’s Championship. It was recently reported that both she and Zoey Stark would be close to returning to the ring. In this sense, it should be remembered that both were champions in pairs before Stark was seriously injured.

