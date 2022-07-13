Inditex, father of Zara, changes its logo

The change of logo like the one that Inditex carried out, has motivated investments from other brands, of up to 1.28 billion dollars, as happened with Symantec, according to DesignRush projections.

Inditex operates brands such as Zara, which adds up to a value of up to 12 thousand 997 million dollars, placing it as the seventh most valuable in a Brand Finance estimate.

The measure implemented in the Marta Ortega administration recalls Amancio’s fortune, estimated at 67 billion euros.



Inditex held its first investor meeting under the leadership of Martha Ortega and the daughter of Amanciothe founder of the company that owns Zara showed the new image, where we see the letters that give off the red that previously characterized the logo of the company and now they wear a firm black, in each of their strokes.

The change of corporate image defines the new communication mission of the group that took over between Amancio and his daughter, becoming one of the most prosperous family businesses in the world, due to its weight that continues to dispute in the competitive apparel industry, where Nike leads with a brand value of 33 billion dollars and Zara, a daughter brand of Inditex, hardly adds the $12.997 billionbefore the irruption of brands such as Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel or Hermès, which are already listed as apparel brands in Dear of Brand Financeinstead of just luxury brands.

HOMOGENEOUS LOGOS

There is a clear tendency to make fashion logos homogeneous and in this perspective a very important resource has been determined, which is the value of the image today and how valuable it is to bet on fonts such as sans-serifwhich are the easiest to read on websites.

Given these changes, the power of the logo is very clear and how trends established by large platforms such as their images “Corporate Memphis” have become a rule to follow even in typography because they are minimalist, geometric, flat and generic, that is, there is a very clear trend towards universality through design, which is simplifying logos, which is why Inditex, being a global brand selling clothing, does not want to be exempt.

We have already seen this with the change of logos such as those carried out by brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga or Balmain. All of them have opted to standardize the patinas of their typography and create simple and minimalist logos, which meet these maxims of universality and ease of reading and web, where a high percentage of the fashion consumer’s purchase decision has migrated.

The promise has been such that brands like Symantec have invested up to $1.28 billion in changing its logo, while BP has invested up to $200 million for a simplistic logo, Tropicana, for example, paid according to the study of Design Rush who has projected these figures, $35 million for a change of image that went from the good-natured identity to hard strokes with the promise of being modern and that generated consumer rejection.

