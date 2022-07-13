Indiana Jones 4 Screenwriter Admits Adding Aliens Was a Big Mistake

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 2008, the fourth part of Indy’s film adventures with Harrison Ford leading the cast, was the subject of controversy for his bizarre script and the inclusion of aliens to explain a plot that seemed to lead nowhere. Now, the main screenwriter of the film, David Kopprecognizes that adding aliens it was a mistake and he was never happy with the idea. This is how the Comicbook medium picks it up through an interview with the writer with the Script Apart podcast.

Spielberg and Lucas did not want to change the script

And it is that according to the scriptwriter, both steven spielberg What george lucas, director and co-creator of the character, respectively, wanted to include aliens and supernatural elements to the film. Also, Jeff Nathanson, a collaborator in the writing of the script, was also in favor of it. “I was never happy with the idea to include the aliens”, reiterates Koepp.

“When I came in, I tried to convince Spielberg and Lucas to change it. I had another idea. But not, they didn’t want to change itKoepp continues. “I’m not saying mine would have been better. But I think a lot of the pushback that movie received, in the broadest sense, apart from the little things that people might not have liked, that were too silly or whatever, it was the theme that aliens should not be part of an Indiana Jones movie, “concludes the screenwriter.

And it is that Indiana Jones 4 been in the making for many years, with George Lucas shaping a story set in the Cold War with flying saucers in between, thus betting on supernatural elements as a tribute to the B movies of the fifties.

Indiana Jones will return with his fifth and final installment sometime in 2023again, with Harrison Ford like the fireproof Indy.

Source | comic book