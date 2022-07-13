Indiana Jones 4: Its writer regrets putting aliens in the sequel

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull piss off millions of people 2008 when Dr. Jones (Harrison Ford) ended up fighting against the Soviets led by Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett) and finding himself involved in a plot full of aliens. With a McGuffin In the form of a transparent skull with great powers, Indy and his friends are involved in an adventure that mixes classic pulp components with aliens and portals to other dimensions. Now, the screenwriter of the film, David Koeep, affirms that he never saw this theme of the plot clearly and highlights having regretful to include them in the story of the film (via comic book)

Steven Spielberg and George Lucas convinced David Koepp to include aliens in the plot of Indiana Jones 4

“I was never happy with the idea of ​​including aliens”says Koepp in the podcast Script Apart. According to him, when the fourth film was conceived, which almost had a script by M. Nighty Shyamalan, George Lucas and Steven Spielbergco-creator of the character and director, emphasized the idea of ​​including aliens and supernatural elements different from the usual ones in the other movies. Jeff Nathanson, his collaborator on the script, was in favor of including them in the plot.







“When I came in, I tried to convince Spielberg and Lucas to change it. I had another idea. But no, they didn’t want to change it.”has affirmed the scriptwriter of Jurassic Park and Spider-Man. “I’m not saying mine would have been better. But I think a lot of the pushback that movie received, in the broadest sense, other than the little things that people might not have liked, that were too dumb or whatever.” , was the subject of Aliens shouldn’t be in an Indiana Jones movie.“says the writer.

“ The original script by Lucas and Frank Darabont already included the Soviets, the aliens and the refrigerator sequence

Indiana Jones 4 It was a long-running project, with different incarnations before reaching the screen, but its core was always the same. George Lucas began conceiving of it in the 1990s, involving Dr. Jones in the Cold War and bringing flying saucers into, an element of the time of the 40s, 50s and 60s, within the plot. In the early 2000s, Lucas had Frank Darabontthe Oscar-nominated writer-director of The green mile and Life imprisonmentto write Indiana Jones and the City of Gods, a film that was going to be inspired by the B movies of the fifties and the supernatural component embodied by aliens and beings from other worlds. Darabont’s script was the germ of what would end up crystallizing, and never better said, in the final film.







They included UFOs, carnivorous ants, Soviet enemies, the famous refrigerator sequence, and jungle chases. Basically, all the elements criticized by the fandom when the film was released in 2008. Now, years later, Ford returning to the role with James Mangold as a director on a film to be produced again by Lucasfilm’s Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy. Live up to this new sequel?