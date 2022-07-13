in the cast of Season 6 there are Aaron Paul, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz!

After the official announcement of the sixth season of Black Mirror, Netflix has officially released the first entries in the cast of the new episodes and among these the names of Aaron Paul – face of Jesse Pinkman in breaking Bad and currently engaged in Westworld – from Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz and many more. Find out all of them.

As reported by Variety, “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz and the emerging Brit Paapa Essiedu will be among the protagonists of the next season of Black Mirror. Many other important names and faces will also join the cast. Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan will be the co-stars of the new episodes. Variety also said there will be more casting announcements on the way – this cast of actors only covers three episodes of the season. Netflix will announce more episodes and related actors later.

At the time of its announcement, Variety assumed that the sixth season would have had more episodes than the fifthwhich included only three episodes and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

A source close to the production would have revealed to Variety that the new season will be even more cinematic, with each episode treated as a single film. This is obviously in line with the last few seasons of Black Mirrorin which the episodes usually exceeded 60 minutes in length and had incredibly high production costs.

The sixth season of Black Mirror will be the first since creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production house House of Tomorrow, backed by Endemol Shine Group, in January 2020. It wasn’t long before the two set out on their own. with the new production company Broke and Boneswith Netflix swiftly investing in the company through a mega deal that provides for the acquisition of parts of the business over a five-year period, for a sum that could be as high as $ 100 million.

Speaking of which, Aaron Paul will return to play Jesse Pinkman in the closing episodes of Better Call Saul.