Imagined Order, Zero Point and The Seven

Throwing yourself onto the island with friends, battling your way out of the storm, and exploring to complete challenges in the midst of battle royale can be a lot of fun, but have you ever wondered why we do all of this? Fortnite it doesn’t need a story to be funny, but it certainly has one. In fact, the ‘battle royale’ has a fairly elaborate story about the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven for control of Point Zero that has been developing little by little over the seasons.

This story even explains why there are so many characters from so many franchises!

what is the story of Fortnite?

First of all, we have to differentiate the story of the pitched battle mode, which is the one we are most interested in, from that of ‘Save the world’, which used to be the main game mode when it was released in 2017.

The plot of ‘Save the world’

In this game mode, the story tells how 98% of the inhabitants of the Earth disappeared when the skies were darkened by The Storm, which brought the creatures known as ‘Husks’ who dedicated themselves to hunting and eliminating those who survived. . Players are commanders of groups of survivors who are dedicated to finding resources to build bases and shields against the storm.

There are times when elements of the plot of Save the World intersect with that of Battle Royale, but they are “different stories”.

The plot of ‘Battle Royale’

During its first months, the pitched battle of Fortnite didn’t really have a story. Everything changed with the arrival of Chapter 1 Season 3 in April 2018. Players began to notice a mysterious blue dot in the sky that began to grow over time. It turned out to be a comet that landed at the beginning of season 4. It destroyed several areas of the map and left a crater in which a base was built to investigate the event. It was eventually revealed that the meteorite was actually an ‘interdimensional pod’ containing a character called “The Visitor”.

The Visitor’s attempts to return home gave rise to the portals that destabilized the island and caused entire areas of the map to appear and disappear during Season 5. Shortly after, it happened. the arrival of the mysterious cube that caught our attention so much.

These events laid the foundation for what would become the history of Fortnite. This has been developed not only with the special events of each season, but also in ‘crossover’ comics with characters from DC and Marvel.

What are Reality and Zero Point?

The games of the game take place on an island in the Zero Reality. This is the primary universe, created when the multiverse arose at the beginning of time. At its center is the Zero pointwhich is considered the ‘heart’ of all realities and possessor of great power.

The Zero Point has attracted many forces that seek to control its power, but only the Imagined Order has been able to do so… to a certain extent.

What is the Imagined Order of Fortnite?

This organization first appeared in episode 2 of season 2 of Fortnite, but was retroactively tied to larger events in the game. They began experimenting with Zero Point and discovering that it can be used to travel to different realities. As another experiment, they kidnapped inhabitants of other universes and brought them to Reality Zero. That caused them to be trapped inside a ‘loop’ that erases their memories and forces them to face each other over and over again so as not to be destroyed by a storm that will erase them from reality.. This is the reason why there are so many characters from various franchises in Fortnite.

Over the years, the Imagined Order has harnessed The Loop and the power of Ground Zero for their goals. They have also manipulated the beings trapped in The Loop to get their way, but their control over Reality is being challenged by The Seven.

Characters like Doctor Slone, Gunnar, Rook, Marigold, Kor, Rick Sanchez and even Marvel’s Doctor Doom are part of the Imagined Order. Their mysterious leader is known as Geno.

Who are the Seven in Fortnite?

The existence of this mysterious organization used to be the biggest mystery during the early seasons of the game, when plot details were scarce. This is a group that opposes the Imagined Order. They aim to destroy The Loop so everyone can escape back to their realities..

They come from outside the island and their seven members are The Foundation, The Visitor, The Scientist, The Paradigm, The Imagined and The Order. They have allies like Agent Jonesy and members of The Resistance. In fact, they themselves founded The Resistance to fight the war against the Imagined Order within The Loop on their behalf.

In the Chapter 2 ending, the Foundation removed his helmet, revealing that he is played by a famous actor.

The great events of Fortnite The ones we’ve seen—season or episode finales—are usually clashes between the Imagined Order and The Seven, or the efforts of one of the two groups to save Point Zero from destruction. In fact, it was destroyed during the events of ‘The End’ at the conclusion of season 10. But the resulting black hole exploded and spawned Point Zero again, creating a new Island.

The Queen of the Cube and the Ultimate Reality

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about the cube that for some reason we nicknamed ‘Kevin’. Cubes originate from The Ultimate Reality and are a weapon of the Cube Queen. She sends cubes to other realities and then transports her monstrous armies through them, corrupting the universes and starting an invasion.

The reason that the first cube of Fortnite was sent to Reality Zero was because the Queen was looking for her King, who had betrayed her to join The Seven under the name of The Origin. When the cube failed to destroy this reality, the queen herself traveled to it to complete the task.

At the end of chapter 2 FortniteJonesy betrays the Imagined Order and joins the Foundation in literally turning the island upside down, causing the defeat of the Cube Queen and her invading forces.

the tree of reality

In Season 2 Chapter 3, the Imagined Order has decided to “open” Point Zero using a massive structure called the Collider. Using a giant mecha dropped from a space base, The Seven launch an attack that destroys the collider and wipes out the OI forces on the island..

With the Imagined Order seemingly defeated, the island of Fortnite it turns into a party and The Seven have retired. The destruction of the Collider and exposure of the Zero Point gave rise to a reality tree that is spreading its roots all over the place. Could this be the origin of a new threat? We will find out as the seasons continue to progress.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy a season of peace and ‘good vibes’.