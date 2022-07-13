Images of the career of Ryan Gosling, the new Ken doll
When we made our decalogue Ryan Gosling, a perfect man (in 10 points) we did not know to what extent the industry would take it seriously and, four years later, would turn the actor into Ken himself, Barbie’s boyfriend.
Although in our all about ‘Barbie’ we already had quite a few facts about the Greta Gerwig movie, including a look at Margot Robbie as its protagonist, The Internet has turned around when it has remembered, thanks to the actor, that life in plastic is fantastic.
Reviewed the best memes about Ryan Gosling as Ken in the ‘Barbie’ movie, we immerse ourselves in his succulent career. He started as a Disney boy and is now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. In between indie jobs, romantic movies, several visits to Cannes, drama, comedy, a film as a director… In short, a very varied curriculum. That, and that he is one of the actors that most fans around the world yearn for.
As we have mentioned, the Canadian He started his career as a child along with other great promises of acting and also of the song: Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. The first interpretations soon arrived, as the young Hercules of the small screen. Afterwards, film work continued to arrive, but it was not until 2005 when the golden opportunity arrived: ‘Noa’s Diary’ was the film that gave him worldwide fame. Without being highly praised by critics, starred alongside Rachel McAdams in one of the best love movies in film history and made half the planet cry, causing thousands and thousands of people to begin to sigh for him.
But Gosling had more to offer: the tape ‘Half Nelson’ brought him his first Oscar nomination. In addition, Ryan Gosling acts, but he also sings and has shown it on different occasions. He has also known how to exploit the bad streak: this was demonstrated in ‘All Good Things’ in 2010. But of course where the public has adored him has been in love movies. It doesn’t matter if it was a blockbuster or if it’s one of the indie film couples that we love: in ‘Blue Valentine’ he showed that he knows how to make love regardless of the budget of the film.
With ‘La La Land’ he once again conquered the public and the box office. After her it was the turn of ‘Blade Runner 2049’, where she was measured with Harrison Ford. Then he repeated with Damien Chazelle in ‘First man’, with which he passed through San Sebastián three years ago. In recent years, Gosling hasn’t lavished much. In any case, the rest has been good for him since he will not stop presenting titles in the coming months. And how much variety there is among his new works: from ‘The gray man’ to finally becoming the version of Ken directed by Greta Gerwig.
Advertising – Continue reading below
But then both actors were a couple for three years. They left a token of their love at the 2005 MTV Awards gala, repeating the famous kiss from their movie.
Academy Recognized
For ‘Half Nelson’ (Ryan Fleck, 2006) he was nominated for an Oscar. Forest Whitaker was ultimately the one to take it that year. This year he had the second nomination of his career.
“For professor movie addicts, nothing exemplary here,” notes our ‘Half Nelson’ review.
Independent first steps
In ‘Lars and a real girl’ (Craig Gillespie, 2007), he played a guy with poor social skills with a particular girlfriend.
Along with his friend Zach Shields, he formed the band Dead Man’s Bones in 2008.
And in 2010 he returned with a love story, but less mainstream. And she made the staff fall in love again.
So mythical was his scene singing with Michelle Williams, that he repeated it with Jimmy Kimmel. And she also sings.
Under the orders of Nicholas
Nicolas Winding Refn had him for the mysterious protagonist of ‘Drive’, an already emblematic character.
“The self-awareness of the bet does not detract from the brilliance of its bodywork or the power of its engine,” notes our ‘Drive’ review.
After going with ‘Blue Valentine’, he returned to the Croisette with the Dane, with whom he has made very good friends since their first project together.
In 2013, ‘Cruce de camino’ was released, the second time he had worked with Derek Cianfrance.
Playing gangster with Emma
‘Lost River’ was his first film behind the camera. Many branded it a surreal concoction since its premiere at the Cannes festival.
Explaining the global crisis
‘The Big Short’ featured Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Marisa Tomei, Gosling and many more to recount how the downfall of real estate began in the United States.
Brad Pitt also appeared in ‘The Big Bet’, with whom he had to present an award at the Golden Globes. How many fans would be excited to see this frame?
‘Two good guys’ for France
And again he was in Cannes in the last edition, but now with a comedy with Russell Crowe.
“He manages to transport us lightly to the sociopolitical and ideological circus of his time,” noted our review of ‘Two Good Guys’.
The most awaited musical…
There were many desires to see him in the musical where he “tripitía” with Stone under the command of Damien Chazelle. Both have enraptured the whole world with the story of Mia and Sebastian chasing their dreams.
‘La La Land’: the 7 keys to the musical of the 21st century
And the recognition came
The Oscar eluded him, but he did win his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. It was his fifth nomination for these awards.
…And the most awaited second part
After making him play the piano, the director has sent him to the moon. Both coincided in the biopic about Neil Armstrong, ‘First Man’.
“For lovers of space epics marked by human madness,” noted our review of ‘First Man’.
The actor has some pending projects, and without a doubt the most suggestive is the Netflix production ‘The Invisible Agent (The Gray Man)’ under the orders of the Russo brothers. Also, youwill work for the incorrigible Phil Lord and Chris Miller in ‘Project Hail Mary’the story of an astronaut trying to save the Earth while alone in outer space.
Gosling talks about his new movie, ‘The Gray Man’
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below