Images of the career of Ryan Gosling, the new Ken doll

When we made our decalogue Ryan Gosling, a perfect man (in 10 points) we did not know to what extent the industry would take it seriously and, four years later, would turn the actor into Ken himself, Barbie’s boyfriend.

Although in our all about ‘Barbie’ we already had quite a few facts about the Greta Gerwig movie, including a look at Margot Robbie as its protagonist, The Internet has turned around when it has remembered, thanks to the actor, that life in plastic is fantastic.

Reviewed the best memes about Ryan Gosling as Ken in the ‘Barbie’ movie, we immerse ourselves in his succulent career. He started as a Disney boy and is now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. In between indie jobs, romantic movies, several visits to Cannes, drama, comedy, a film as a director… In short, a very varied curriculum. That, and that he is one of the actors that most fans around the world yearn for.

As we have mentioned, the Canadian He started his career as a child along with other great promises of acting and also of the song: Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. The first interpretations soon arrived, as the young Hercules of the small screen. Afterwards, film work continued to arrive, but it was not until 2005 when the golden opportunity arrived: ‘Noa’s Diary’ was the film that gave him worldwide fame. Without being highly praised by critics, starred alongside Rachel McAdams in one of the best love movies in film history and made half the planet cry, causing thousands and thousands of people to begin to sigh for him.

But Gosling had more to offer: the tape ‘Half Nelson’ brought him his first Oscar nomination. In addition, Ryan Gosling acts, but he also sings and has shown it on different occasions. He has also known how to exploit the bad streak: this was demonstrated in ‘All Good Things’ in 2010. But of course where the public has adored him has been in love movies. It doesn’t matter if it was a blockbuster or if it’s one of the indie film couples that we love: in ‘Blue Valentine’ he showed that he knows how to make love regardless of the budget of the film.

With ‘La La Land’ he once again conquered the public and the box office. After her it was the turn of ‘Blade Runner 2049’, where she was measured with Harrison Ford. Then he repeated with Damien Chazelle in ‘First man’, with which he passed through San Sebastián three years ago. In recent years, Gosling hasn’t lavished much. In any case, the rest has been good for him since he will not stop presenting titles in the coming months. And how much variety there is among his new works: from ‘The gray man’ to finally becoming the version of Ken directed by Greta Gerwig.