Imagenus, High Specialty Laboratory

Imagenus is the highly specialized and diagnostic capacity laboratory that has certified specialist doctors and technicians to provide a satisfactory service to its patients and treating doctors with excellent differentiators such as:

Direct telephone contact between the Imagenus doctor who performs and interprets the study and the patient’s treating doctor.

One hour after the study has been carried out, the image or images of the study can be viewed by email or with access through our website.

Women’s Clinic, a space dedicated to carrying out studies exclusively for women, most of which are carried out by female personnel.

Study protection for up to one year.

Imagenus provides exceptional service to each of its patients and treating physicians in highly specialized cabinet and laboratory studies.

These are some of the imaging studies they have to support their medical diagnosis:

Magnetic resonance

MRI uses a strong magnetic field, radio frequency waves, and a computer to produce detailed images of structures inside the body. Chest, abdomen including heart, liver, biliary tract, kidneys, spleen, intestine, pancreas and adrenal glands, pelvic organs such as bladder, uterus and ovaries in women and prostate in men, blood vessels, ganglion chains, musculoskeletal system, soft tissues etc There is special software that evaluates lesional volume with detailed images with 3D reconstruction, uni/multivoxel spectroscopy, state of hydration of knee cartilage (Cartigram) and presence of hepatic steatosis. These images are very anatomical, multiplanar and more detailed according to the magnetic field, in addition, it is a non-invasive procedure and does not use radiation. These studies are acquired by trained technical personnel and interpreted by radiologists highly specialized in magnetic resonance imaging. Imagenus has 2 magnets 1.5 Tesla.

Magnetic resonance arthrography

In a magnetic resonance arthrography, a cleaning of the anatomical (articular) area is previously carried out with radiological fluoroscopic guidance, the intra-articular injection of contrast material (Gadolinium) is performed, which will allow defining the anatomical edges of a joint capsule as well as the anatomical components that compose it, for example articular labrum, better defined anatomical or lesional recesses, among others.

This study is complementary to a joint MRI or is generally requested by orthopedists. At Imagenus we are a state reference in this test, counting on the trust of important sports clubs in the city as well as a reference from neighboring states. It is important to point out that these results are acquired by trained technical personnel and interpreted by radiologists with a high specialty in magnetic resonance imaging. of the musculoskeletal system (shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, wrist and ankle).

Nuclear medicine

Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty that uses radiopharmaceuticals (radiotracers) to diagnose, evaluate, and treat various diseases.

A radiopharmaceutical is the union of a radioactive isotope and a chemical compound, which is administered to the patient through various routes, the most used being intravenous. Upon entering the body, the radiopharmaceutical is concentrated in a specific area and acts by emitting non-harmful radiation, which in turn is detected by specialized digital equipment such as (Gamma camera). These teams provide information with high sensitivity to make more accurate diagnoses and evaluate diseases in early stages, even before symptoms appear.

In recent years, interest has increased in using them for therapeutic purposes, acting as vectors with tumor affinity; called targeted therapies. They are administered directly and specifically to malignant cells, producing small breaks in their DNA.

nuclear cardiology

Nuclear cardiology is a high specialty of Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine that evaluates the blood flow that reaches the heart through the coronary arteries, allowing the evaluation of the regions of the heart that have suffered an infarction or areas with less blood flow (ischemia). The quality of the images is superior with the gating of the electrocardiogram, since it is possible to obtain images of the left ventricle in motion and assess not only myocardial perfusion, but also contractility.

Doctors use nuclear medicine studies to help diagnose heart disease. Symptoms include chest pain at rest or during exercise; Likewise, cardiac nuclear medicine imaging is performed to visualize patterns of blood flow to the heart walls, called myocardial perfusion scintigraphy, which assesses the presence and extent of disease in the coronary arteries by determining the extent heart injury followed by heart attack, or myocardial infarction, the results of bypass surgery or other revascularization procedures designed to restore blood supply to the heart should be evaluated along with an electrocardiogram (ECG), to assess the cardiac wall motion and overall cardiac function using a technique called cardiac gating.

PET/CT

PET/CT or positron emission tomography is a modality of nuclear medicine that uses radiopharmaceuticals in small quantities to be able to generate images that evaluate different biological processes within the organism, the main radiopharmaceutical used is 18F FDG or Flourodeoxyglucose, which is an analog of glucose which bases its uptake mechanism on the argument that malignant tumors have an excessive consumption of glucose, its use has become so important that it is recommended by international guidelines in certain stages of breast, lung, cervix cancer and lymphomas . Currently, the second most widely used radiopharmaceutical is PSMA, which is highly concentrated in prostate neoplasms, which represent the leading cause of death in men in Mexico. This study is the ideal imaging method for staging patients with prostate cancer. prostate from intermediate to advanced risk and is the reference study to evaluate biochemical recurrence.

The use of PET/CT in any of its modalities can modify the therapeutic intention by up to 35%.

This study is carried out by qualified technical personnel and interpreted by a nuclear medicine doctor and radiologist, both certified with high specialty in PET/CT.

Branch offices:

Polanco

Anatole France 146, Polanc III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550, CDMX.

Coyoacan

Av. México Coyoacán 346, General Anaya Benito Juárez, 03340, CDMX.