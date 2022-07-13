Ignacio Rivero’s return is approaching after his injury in the Liga MX Super Cup

The Uruguayan midfielder has not yet been able to see his first minutes in these two opening days of Apertura 2022.

No reinforcements in sight in a short squadCruz Azul’s options in this tournament are to keep the entire squad in top condition throughout the four months of competition. The first setback that spoiled the plans was the injury of Ignacio Rivero, a pillar in Diego Aguirre’s midfield.

Nacho started from the beginning in the final of the Liga MX Super Cup against Atlas, but just after the first minutes of that commitment, the charrúa was injured and had to be replaced by Rafael Baca. Fortunately for La Maquina, a good choral performance ended up bringing home the title despite the absence of the Uruguayan.

Nevertheless, his absence has been more noticeable in the first two games of the Apertura 2022. Both against Tigres UANL, but especially last weekend against Pachuca, Cruz Azul suffered from the verticality and deployment that Rivero offers, for which he suffered in several bars of the game the loss of control in the middle of the pitch, which led to in the first loss of the contest.

Hence, the prompt recovery of the Uruguayan is great news for the interests of La Noria, and the team’s latest publication on social networks invites optimism. “Soon”, they wrote from the club’s Twitter account along with a postcard of Nacho on the pitch, which could be a good sign that he is available for Saturday’s game against Atlas.

Blue Cross vs. Atlas: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul will face Atlas on Saturday, July 16 at the Jalisco Stadium facilities as part of matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening. This duel will start at 17:00 (local time). The cement workers will visit Guadalajara in what will be the most attractive duel of the day. Throughout Mexico it can be seen through the signal of TUDN and TV Azteca.

