Identical Double Keanu Reeves: He’s Marcos Jeeves and Nicknamed the ‘Brazilian Keanu Reeves’ (Photos) | entertainment pop culture
Marcos Jeeves is the name by which the Brazilian double of Keanu Reeves identifies himself and, as well as other celebrity impersonators, he uploads content on his social networks impersonating the protagonist of ‘John Wick’.
Although the man hides his real surnames behind the pseudonym ‘Jeeves’ (a play on words to honor his idol), his growing fame has helped him break into the film industry in his country.
Who is Marcos Jeeves, the ‘Brazilian Keanu Reeves’?
According to ‘GQ Brasil’ (2020), the Internet celebrity belonged to the Navy of his country before becoming known on networks for his resemblance to Keanu Reeves. However, his dream was always to be part of the entertainment industry, as an actor or even to dub voices.
Now, with his great popularity on social networks, his dream is coming true, because in 2020 the filmmaker Roger Davill invited him to be part of his film ‘Tiro Certo, Rio em Chamas’.
Of course, Marcos Jeeves explained to the Brazilian media that since childhood people pointed out his resemblance to the Hollywood actor and that’s how he began to admire him:
“When I was 17 years old. A friend from high school told me that ‘Point Break’ (1991) had an actor who looked a lot like me and recommended that I see the movie. It was then that my admiration for Keanu began,” Marcos Jeeves told ‘GQ Brasil’ (2020).
Mark Jeeves doesn’t try hard to look like Keanu Reeves
The Brazilian does not follow any routine or take precautions in his personal care to look like the Canadian actor, his resemblance is simply the result of his genetics.
Curiously, this has helped him conquer several women, but he confessed to ‘GQ Brasil’ (2020) that he prefers to maintain respect with his followers and not take advantage of the situation to get a relationship.
Marcos Jeeves’ Facebook account was closed and the company will have to compensate him
In January 2022, the Brazilian media outlet ‘G1’ reported that the Rio de Janeiro court ordered Facebook to reactivate the account of the ‘Brazilian Keanu Reeves’ and pay him nine thousand five hundred dollars as compensation for moral damages.
The reason? Marcos Jeeves explained to the media that his account was closed out of nowhere in September 2021. Later, when contacting the company, it was unable to verify that the man had broken any rules. Likewise, the compensation occurred because it was a profile for professional purposes.
It turns out that there are several imposters on the Internet posing as Marcos Jeeves (that’s right, they are posing as the impersonator and not the original actor). They have even asked for money in his name and as a result of this arose the confusion that led Facebook to close the account. Fortunately, the Brazilian has other networks such as Instagram and TikTok to continue publishing content.