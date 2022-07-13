“I thought I had just arrived from Cuba”

Though Jamie Lee Curtis Y Anne of Arms They became very good friends during the filming of daggers in the back and since then they maintain a close friendship relationship, it did not always seem that they would connect so quickly. On the occasion of a profile on the Cuban actress in the magazine Elle, the famous star of the saga Halloween He has admitted that he is ashamed of the initial opinion he mistakenly had about De Armas.

Despite the fact that the Cuban actress had already participated in Hollywood films such as the horror film Knock Knock (2015) of Eli Roth, Game of weapons (2016) or the blockbuster blade runner 2049 (2017), when Jamie Lee Curtis met her co-star on the set of daggers in the back he assumed she was a newcomer to the industry and even the country. A prejudice very typical of the role that she had to play in the film Ryan Johnson, all be said.

“I say this with real embarrassment. Since he said he was from Cuba, I assumed he had just arrived,” explains Curtis. “I took it for granted that she was a young lady with no experience or sophistication.” Apparently, according to the article, Jamie Lee Curtis was very impressed with the talent of Ana de Armas and she took it as her personal commitment to help her make her way and make contacts in Hollywood without considering that she might already have them.

Curtis insisted on introducing steven spielberg with the purpose of being considered as a candidate to interpret María in west side story, as well as their godchildren Maggie Y Jake Gyllenhaal. Except that Ana de Armas already knew Jake.

After this initial confusion, Curtis and De Armas connected with ease. Even taking advantage of Tony Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis’s father, worked with Marilyn Monroe in Whit skirts and being crazy (1959), De Armas did not hesitate to discuss details with her friend about her future interpretation of the superstar in Blonde, the controversial biopic directed by Andrew Dominic that Netflix will premiere at the end of the year.

“She showed me pictures of her dressed as Marilyn,” recalls Curtis. “I have a lot of photos of my father with Marilyn and this was a couple of still photos. [del rodaje de Blonde] and a video without audio of her moving. it was very impressive [verla caracterizada] because it really was Marilyn.

