“I am starting a new chapter in my acting career” – Metro World News

From “Beetlejuice” to “Stranger Things”, Winona Ryder has established herself as an actress halfway between the strange and the endearing. Since her first role in the 1985 film “Lucas”, the American actress has made a name for herself and has starred in major franchises such as “Star Trek”. She and she now she becomes the lady of terror of the times with a new project called “Gone In The Night”, formerly known as “The Cow”.

In a mysterious thriller directed by Eli Horowitz, Ryder stars as Kath, a divorcee in her 40s trying to enjoy a weekend getaway with her boyfriend in his 30s, Max (John Gallagher Jr.), in a remote rental cabin. The problems start when her Airbnb is booked with another couple. The four of them agree to share the space for the night, but when Kath wakes up in the morning, she discovers that Max has run off with Greta (Brianne Tju), the other couple’s girlfriend…

Q: They offer you the roles of mother, but in this movie you play a woman with a boyfriend who is basically her son.

– This script was different. It was much more than something in the service of the plot. So it was a great opportunity to work on a great story written by Horowitz.

Q: You seem to play unconventional mothers.

– It’s like all the Marsha Mason movies that were so good, and “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” I’m not comparing mine to those movies, but you see Marsha Mason in those movies, and it’s amazing. There is something so heartbreaking and human about them.

Q: What do you think of the ending of “Stranger Things”?

– The reaction to the series has been completely overwhelming in the best possible way. I signed on to “Stranger Things” because it was a role I had never done and it was a genre I had never done and it allowed me to start a new chapter in my acting career.

Q: You have gained a new generation of fans thanks to “Stranger Things”.

– Well, that’s exciting for me because they’re young. Many of them are quite young, and I think that is important and timely. So I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it hits you. It is something visceral and guttural what happens when you see it. I also really liked the complexity of our characters.

Q: You have a reputation for being a bit weird, forgive me for saying so.

– I’ve always been a weirdo. Even when I shot “Beetlejuice.” I had just started puberty and Lydia’s character helped me understand what I was going through. I never thought of myself as attractive or popular, but I’ve been lucky enough to work with directors who understood me. As an actress, I have been very lucky because the experience alone is already a reward for me.

Q: Has it taken you a long time to return to the big screen?

– Yeah. I deliberately took my time. During this hiatus, I moved to San Francisco and started a new stage. I needed to be closer to my family.

Q: Has Hollywood changed since you started working as an actress?

– It’s a completely different industry. I have the feeling that the attention of the public has been reduced. They don’t make period movies anymore and I’ve played a lot of them in the past. Now it is much more difficult to succeed. I just turned 50 and have been in this business for a long time, trust me when I tell you I know what I’m talking about.

Q: Do you usually read what is published about you?

– No. I don’t even have a computer, my email address is on the phone. It is a world that confuses others. My parents are writers and their articles are always commented on by the public. Sometimes those messages affect them more than they would like.

Q: In the past, you stated that you have to suffer to be an actor. Do you still think the same?

– No. I was nineteen when I said that. It was a time when my generation was guided by what other actors had done to create their characters and really believed that I had to torture myself to get to the core of my performances. I have grown, I have learned, I have worked with Meryl Streep and I have discovered that you can act and have your children waiting for you on the set because in the end you are still you and the interpretations are only fiction.

Q: Do you enjoy the acting process more now?

– Yes. Although each project is a different experience and you have to go to the trunk of personal memories to give each role the right feeling.

Q: How did you expect the public reaction to be after your big return in Stranger Things?

– It is very difficult for me to see myself through the eyes of the viewer. I can’t sit here and talk like I’m an icon, on the contrary. I try to get away from the labels that want to hang me. As an artist, I am interested in continuing to participate in projects that show the variety of my interpretive register. I don’t want to fall into the stereotype of a character style. I remember when I made the movie Reality Bites, nobody expected it to be a success, and suddenly all the actors became the new generation X.

Q: Have you been sent better scripts before?

– Several things happened at the same time. I stopped acting, then Hollywood began to change, fewer movies are made and the ones that are shot are almost all horror or comedies.

Q: What is your attitude towards your profession at the moment?

– I don’t know what my future will be, but I am clear that if the projects they offer me are not good, I prefer not to work. I have other interests in life. If my heart isn’t in every story I play, there’s no point in doing it.

Q: Do you consider yourself an ambitious woman?

– I have been asked before about my ambition and the truth is that I don’t think it is. I started this profession very young and I did it for fun.

Q: Did not having a normal childhood affect you?

– When I look back I see how they have judged me, I analyze that time and I find something in me that could face their situation differently, but I don’t want to get confused because it would drive me crazy. I am in a happy moment of my existence and that is how I want to continue being.

July 15

It is the date that “Gone In The Night” will be released in theaters. It will be available digitally and on demand on August 2.