Hugo Sánchez proposes to go in a pair with Rafael Márquez to lead Mexican soccer

The ESPN specialist proposes going in pairs with Rafael Márquez to direct the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX, respectively, and present a project for the benefit of Mexican soccer

Hugo Sanchezformer technical director of the Mexican team and analyst of ESPNproposed a pair with Rafael Marquez to direct the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX, respectively.

“I haven’t thought about it, but with the question, we could think about directing the FMF, a position that I could do and that Rafael Marquez be president of the Mexican league. That the owners say we have two personalities who know a lot about the business, although we don’t know everything in terms of negotiations”, said the ‘Penta’ exclusively.

The specialist considered that at his age he should already say things to see if he improves something in Mexican soccer, since he has seen many processes that do not succeed, in addition to deserving changes in the structure of the federation.

“Those of us who love and live from and for soccer must be in important positions, not just those who want to enrich themselves at the expense of Mexican soccer,” Hugo said.

In the same way, he said that he does not want to leave the country as it is, in terms of football issues, and that when he led the national team, he asked the club owners for help to try to be world champions.

Hugo Sánchez and Rafael Márquez in a duo to lead Mexican soccer. picture 7

“One day I made a call to tell them that we could be world champions, as long as we have their support, that of the press and I convince the players. Now at my age, I don’t want the national team anymore, but I don’t think we’re in good hands when it comes to running Mexican soccer. We must all react for a better Mexico, because I don’t want to leave thinking that I could have done more, “he assured.

“I would like the selection to be successful. My prediction is that if it doesn’t work out, the owners should consider making a structural change in the management of Mexican soccer at the federation and league levels. Promote the Mexican league to the world to do something like Spain and England. In Mexico we accept bad decisions, not only in sports, but also in politics and economics. We have to mobilize,” he concluded.