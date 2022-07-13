history of rock for choice concerts in the 90s

We cannot say that the world of music has pulled back from the news that abortion will no longer be protected in the US. Tweets poured in, from Taylor Swift to Madonna, from John Legend to Mariah Carey. The stars commented on the news on their social channels: Harry Styles spoke of a “really black day in the history of America”. Then there were the performances in Glastonbury and all somehow reminded us of the importance of the right to abortion. Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicated Fuck You to Supreme Court Justices, Billie Eilish said she couldn’t think of anything else, Megan Thee Stallion asked the audience to repeat the slogan “My body, my motherfucking choice”. But is that enough? In the 1990s, rock stars did a lot more.

To remember it is an article of the Los Angeles Times wondering if that’s not the case with take an example from the Rock For Choice concerts organized after, under President George HW Bush, the Supreme Court granted states the authority to severely restrict abortion. Then there was, little by little, a real mobilization starting from the most underground and cool rock scene. The initiative started with the all-women grunge band L7, in collaboration with the journalist from LA Weekly Sue Cummings and the Feminist Majority Foundation. The idea was to launch a series of benefit concerts to raise funds for pro choice groups and clinics, provide information on abortion and push people to vote. The first night was October 25, 1991, at the Hollywood Palace in Los Angeles. The L7s played, but also Nirvana, one step away from global success. “Keep your laws off my sister’s body,” Kurt Cobain yelled from the stage.

A booth distributes abortion information at a Rock For Choice concert Lindsay BriceGetty Images

In the meantime, there were those who collected registrations for the elections (Sofia Coppola who had shown up there and had been put to work), those who distributed leaflets and those who simply discussed the problem. “What the great poet, activist and scholar Audre Lorde recommended was happening,” recalled Courtney Love, “sitting and talking together, like women, in a room”. “We wrote down how many abortions we had, put them in a jar, then we read the numbers,” he added, “We discussed the circumstances, who was sad, who was happy. Were there any regrets? None. We shared with all the same point of view on ours right to a safe abortion“.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam backstage at a concert for Rock For Choice Lindsay BriceGetty Images

Rock For Choice concerts took off and legendary bands such as Soul Asylum, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam played there, but also Rage Against the Machine le Bikini Kill, creators of the feminist movement riot grrrl, Bad Religion, Free Kitten, King Missile, White Zombie and Stone Temple Pilots. Non-rock variants were also born such as “Rap for Choice “and” Rave for Choice “ in New York. “We raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for abortion,” says Donita Sparks of L7, “In 1992 more women were elected than ever. That year Bill Clinton was elected president and then signed a law in our favor, “she adds, such as the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinics Act.”

Rage Against The Machine at one of the Rock For Choice concerts in 1993 Lindsay BriceGetty Images

We know that music can make a difference and many artists even today have already concretely mobilized: Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Lizzo, for example, have promised generous donations to Planned Parenthood. But bringing people together to feel involved at the forefront of the cause means putting heart and constant commitment into it. But has the power to change things: the story of Rock For Choice may remind us of that.

