He went to Welcome Aboard as the Locho Loccisano lookalike, but was mistaken for Tom Cruise

Although many audience members frowned upon the start of The famous hotel (eltrece), as the episodes went by, managed to overcome prejudice and established itself as one of the viewers’ favorite programs. This occurred, in part, thanks to the controversial characters and heated fights that took place within the reality show and, a few days after the winner is defined, the tension feels stronger and stronger. In the midst of the tense wait, twice a possible winner was presented in Welcome aboard (eltrece) and starred in an unusual sequence.

The double of Locho Loccisano

The game of similarities is the most anticipated by the audience of Welcome aboard (eltrece) because it is usually the trigger for moments as funny as they are ridiculous, and Wednesday afternoon was no exception. Laurita Fernández opened the door and let the participant in who, with the confidence of someone who knows he’s a winner, entered the studio as if it were his own home. He waved, smiled at the cameras and made a gesture characteristic of the famous version of him: she combed her eyebrows with her finger after passing it over her tongue.

Confused, the driver asked Hernán Drago – who is among the judges in charge of determining if the resemblance is enough to consecrate the participant as the winner – to stand next to the young man, sure that it was his double. “I also saw Drago brush his eyebrows with slime”fired and accidentally unleashed a round of laughter while his colleague kept his serious face.

Locho Loccisano’s double went to Welcome aboard video capture

“It reminds me of a footballer from many years ago, Tarantini,” he said. Gladys Florimonte, another of the judges, referring to Alberto “Rabbit” Taratini who served in the National Team years ago. However, the participant shook his head and dismissed that response.

As if a light bulb had turned on, the former Dancing for a Dream He opened his eyes wide and, with a mischievous smile, he expressed: “One comes to my mind who ‘re’, who is now back, gets on a plane and goes”. Since no one understood what she meant, she asked the production to play “Take My Breath Away” from Berlin very loudly.

Laurita Fernández began to sing “Take my breath away” video capture

The eighties theme achieved international fame thanks to being part of the soundtrack of top gunthe well-known action movie that is now once again among the trending topics thanks to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

As the music played, she stood behind the contestant and made funny faces as he posed for the camera. After the chorus came and everyone sang loudly, she exclaimed: “It’s Tom Cruise.” But once again the young man shook his head.. “When he doesn’t laugh, he is very similar and he is a friend of mine, it seems to me”, he was encouraged to comment Bauti Araneo.

The double of Locho Loccisano video capture

Finally, with a huge smile, the participant revealed that his double was locho loccisanothe participant of The famous hotel that was on the lips of all reality fans and that it could be the winner of the large prize in the long-awaited final.