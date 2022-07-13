he was like the double of Locho Loccisano and they confused him with Tom Cruise

In between defining The famous hotelone participant reached Welcome aboard with the intention of showing his strong resemblance to locho loccisanobut they confused it with Tom Cruise.

Although his similarity to the former secretary of pamela david It was very evident for any follower of the reality show, the jury made up of Gladys Florimonte, Hernan Drago Y Floppy Treasure he did not recognize it at first and they began to investigate among several possibilities.

“Did you sign up or did they sign you up?”Laurita Fernández asked the participant, who was combing his eyebrows with a finger. “I signed up. I said ‘I’m in, we’re going to win’”answered the young man with a smile on his face.

“It reminds me of a soccer player from many years ago (Alberto “Rabbit”) Tarantini “Gladys said, although the participant denied that he had gone with that character.

“One comes to my mind who ‘re’, who is now back, gets on a plane and goes,” said Laurita while asking the musicalizer for the theme of Top Gun, the participant “pilot’s face” and risked unsuccessfully with “Tom Cruise”.

“When he’s not laughing, he’s very similar and he’s a friend of mine, it seems to me,” he said. Bauti Araneobefore revealing that the young man arrived there as Locho Loccisano, the revelation of The hotel of the famous.