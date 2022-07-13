“He was a corrupt thief who played fast”: how Tom Hanks becomes a villain in the skin of Colonel Parker

“Some would see me as the villain in this story”, is what Tom Hanks (66) is heard saying, in the shoes of Colonel Parker, Elvis’s historic manager, in the first minutes of the biopic about The King that arrives in Chilean theaters this Thursday. A tape that is a challenge; In his career, the actor has embodied heroes who in some way dialogue with American history, as in Saving Private Ryan (1998), or in Forrest Gump (1994). But this time, she has to be from the opposite sidewalk.

Hanks, perhaps one of the most beloved actors in the industry in recent years, looks almost unrecognizable behind prosthetics and layers of makeup that make him look a little more puffy than usual. The actor, during a press conference in Cannes last May, acknowledged that “I didn’t know what Colonel Tom Parker looked like”. But when the film crew showed him a photo of the original, he had no doubt that he would have to resort to effects magic. “When he showed me a photo of the Colonel, I thought: ‘My God, what have I done?'”, he detailed in the same instance.

In Elvisthe Baz Luhrmann biopic with the young Austin Butler in the role of the King, the story is told from Parker’s point of viewthe man who discovered Elvis in 1955 and worked with him until the star’s death in 1977. History has marked him as a kind of speculator who appropriated much of the money generated by his pupil, despite the fact that since the In the first few days, he drew up the master plan that allowed him to become a legend.

Regarding Hanks’ role in the film, reviews so far have been mixed. Some have highlighted it as a success, but others, like The Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney, wrote that it is “possibly the least attractive performance of his career.” But from his side, Baz Luhrmann has pointed out that from the beginning he had Hanks in mind for the role, in order to concentrate the narrative tension on the link between the young artist and enigmatic manager.

“Parker’s gigantic size and complexity would define the air for Elvis to be internal and spiritual”Luhrmann told Entertainment Weekly. “Without that, it would be difficult to reflect Elvis against him. And I said, ‘I bet Tom Hanks would like to play a dark note on his instrument that no one could see coming.’

In the same talk, the director noted that the character of Hanks has its own boundaries. “Colonel Tom Parker did absolutely diabolical things. But he also did extraordinarily cool things. So it’s all a paradox and a coin toss. That’s what makes it so delicious.”

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Luhrmann explained that it was not very difficult for him to convince Hanks. It took him 30 minutes in a meeting to get him excited. More when he marked him that his character would be the contrast. “If Elvis represents the soul and the new in America, the possibility in America, the poverty and the wealth in America, all those positive, very American things, the Colonel represents the sale”, he points out in the same interview. “The promotion. The brand. The promises. But the more I read about the Colonel, it was about selling by overwhelming the other side.”

For Hanks, it was that duality that ultimately won him over. “Baz said, ‘There would have been no Colonel Tom Parker without Elvis. And there certainly would have been no Elvis without Colonel Tom Parker.’ And when he said that, I was like, ‘Oh, well, that’s fine, that’s new,'” he pointed out to the same portal.

“What Baz captivated me from the beginning was that here is a guy who saw an opportunity to manifest a once-in-a-lifetime talent into a cultural force. -he detailed-. She looked for that and she knew that about Elvis. The first time she saw the effect of Elvis in an audience she realized that this guy was the forbidden fruit and that you could make a lot of money with the forbidden fruit”.

Once convinced, Hanks began preparing the role. “I had the luxury of essentially recreating someone that no one really knew. I had a different layer of expectations.”the actor pointed out. The specialized media detail that he began by reading music critic Peter Guralnick’s seminal books on the rise and fall of Elvis, Last Train to Memphis (1994) and Careless Love (1999). He also reviewed some available Parker interviews, where he discovered his particular accent – he was born in 1909 as Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk in the Netherlands – one of the most striking aspects of his role, and which Hanks has not been aware of. wanted to expand

Tom Hanks (left), characterized as Colonel Parker (right)

The story of Colonel Parker, a Dutch immigrant who dedicated himself to working in circuses in Europe and who, after a brief stint in the United States Army, began to make a name for himself as a music promoter, was very particular. He has usually been presented as a kind of trickster who was looking for a way to get money from people. As such, Hanks says that when he began researching for his role, he was “anticipating hearing horror stories about this cheap, corrupt guy.”

Hanks, however, ran into some surprises in the process. “I met with Priscilla [Presley] and I thought he would tell me about a crooked thief who manipulated Elvis, but it was just the opposite, he told me that he was an adorable man”, the actor told the EFE agency.

In any case, Hanks did not avoid that his character is first and foremost a scoundrel, who took advantage of the stroke of fortune he had when he noticed the potential of Elvis. “Was he a cheap thief playing fast and loose? Yes, when it comes down to it, but I sorted it all out to everyone’s satisfaction. He was a man who brought joy to everything he did, along with a bit of theft.”