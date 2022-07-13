Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday, in pictures

The iconic actor, star of some of the most popular films in cinema history, turns 80 as he finishes the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’, four decades after the first. The filmography of the American reached its peak in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, with hits like ‘Star Wars’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ or ‘Blade Runner’; furthermore, in 1986 he got his first and only Oscar nomination for ‘Sole Witness’. Other notable feature films are ‘Presumed Innocent’, ‘About Henry’, ‘Game of Patriots’, ‘The Fugitive’ or ‘Air Force One’. In this photo gallery, ABC reviews some of the most memorable moments of his career.