Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday, in pictures

The iconic actor, star of some of the most popular films in cinema history, turns 80 as he finishes the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’, four decades after the first. The filmography of the American reached its peak in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, with hits like ‘Star Wars’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ or ‘Blade Runner’; furthermore, in 1986 he got his first and only Oscar nomination for ‘Sole Witness’. Other notable feature films are ‘Presumed Innocent’, ‘About Henry’, ‘Game of Patriots’, ‘The Fugitive’ or ‘Air Force One’. In this photo gallery, ABC reviews some of the most memorable moments of his career.

paul friendpaul friend

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1942, in a family of Irish origin and Jewish beliefs. At the university, where he studied Philosophy, he signed up for theater classes, and that is where his interest in the world of acting was born.

During the 1960s and early 1970s, he couldn't get roles to his liking, and opted to become a carpenter for a while.

His bad streak changed with Han Solo, his character in 'Star Wars' (1977). At first, George Lucas - director of the film - did not want to give him the role, and he offered it to Al Pacino and Christopher Walken. Ford convinced him that he would be up to the task of playing him while he helped other actors with their lines in the casting process.

The other character he is recognized for is Indiana Jones. Interestingly, he wasn't the first choice for Steven Spielberg either, who wanted Tom Selleck to play the archaeologist.

Ford described the shooting of 'Blade Runner' as

The actor at the opening of the 10th Tokyo International Film Festival. After the release of 'Blade Runner', Ford became the advertising image of many Japanese technological products, and was, for several years, the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

EPA

At the end of the 1980s, he decided to redirect his career towards more dramatic projects, leaving science fiction and adventure films aside. In 1988 he shot 'Frenético', by Roman Polanski, a filmmaker with whom he became a close friend. So much so, that when he won the Oscar, Ford was in charge of presenting it, as well as collecting the award on his behalf, since the Frenchman could not enter US soil due to his problems with the law.

Along with his third wife, Calista Flockhart, at the premiere of 'Extraordinary Measures', in 2010. Ford was married between 1964 and 1979 with the hotelier Mary Marquardt, with whom he had two children, and between 1983 and 2004 with the screenwriter Melissa Mathison , with whom he had two others. In 2010 he married Flockhart.

Robert Beck

Ford, together with producer Wolfgang Petersen, receiving the Bambi Award in 1997, given by the German Film Academy.

AP

Still from 'Firewall'. During filming in 2006, he and his wife were so impressed with Canada's Bowen Island that they bought a $13 million oceanfront mansion there.

Together with the actress Michelle Pfeiffer, whose husband she played in 'What the truth hides'.

AP

With Liam Neeson in the movie 'K-19'.

In the summer of 2016, he visited the Mezquita de Córdoba, where many Andalusian fans managed to photograph themselves with him.

In the summer of 2016, he visited the Mezquita de Córdoba, where many Andalusian fans managed to photograph themselves with him.

valerio merino

In 2015 he participated in the San Diego Comic Con (California), with Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. There they presented the movie 'The Force Awakens', the seventh installment of the 'Star Wars' saga.

Richard Shotwell

In 2011, he merged his two most iconic characters, Indiana Jones and Han Solo, in the science fiction 'western' 'Cowboys & Aliens'. In the image, Ford with Daniel Craig, co-star of the film.

In 2014 he participated in the documentary 'Planet in danger', about the effects of climate change, along with other stars such as Olivia Munn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Matt Damon or Jessica Alba.

