Harrison Ford turns 80. Like him, no one ever.

Speak about Harrison Ford it means to name an actor who most of all was able to become an icona symbol of the seventh art as popular entertainment going beyond genres, characters, to finally act as a reference point that is as unique as it is impossible to replicate. Today he turns 80analyzing the importance of the figure and the extraordinary career, above all means dealing with what it was and still remains an anomaly today, a unique actor of its kind because it is disconnected from any other, far from any possible comparison or comparison. Because the underlying truth is that Harrison Ford changed the very concept of the cinematic hero, almost appropriating him.

A star who became such by chance

Probably one of the elements that contributed most of all to making Harrison Ford one of the most beloved actors in the history of cinema, and the fact that he achieved film success relatively late. Basically Harrison Ford for several years even when fame had taken hold of him, he was considered by critics to be a kind of miracle workera not very talented artist, whom he had simply had the good fortune to know George Lucas. Since his college days, Ford was fascinated with stolen goods, but until he met George Lucashis career in Los Angeles was basically progressing at a snail’s pace. For a long time, however, he had to be content with small roles, figurations or even simply to work as one of the many unnamed extras in various film and television productions in the 60s and 70s.

At one point in order to support the family he had to make do with several secondary jobs, including that of self-taught carpenter. It was American Graffiti of Lucas, with the role of Bob Falfa, to open the first real window, yet for the part that would have made him a legend, that of Han Solo, the names at stake were those of Stallone, Kurt Russell, James Caan or Jack Nicholson.

Ford, however, passed Lucas while he was literally assembling a door to the house of Francis Ford Coppola. Also pushed by Steven Spielberg, Lucas then reflected on how comfortable he was with Ford working, and finally asked him to play the character of Solo.

An episode that has become legendary, which above all reminds us how often luck decides careers and makes the difference between success and failure. Ford incidentally, was also among those who convinced Lucas to take Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher in the cast.

Yet despite his enthusiasm, even Ford was sure of the failure of Star Wars, still today tells how the same troupe and the insiders almost teased the actors and the director during filming. With hindsight, however, that film, in addition to giving us the most important narrative universe in the history of cinema, also left us as a dowry, an actor different from the others. Ford was probably the only one of the protagonists of the saga not to be swallowed up, to be able to have a career that went beyond Han Solo.

The thousand faces of an iconic actor

After Star Wars Harrison Ford had played small roles in Apocalypse Nowin the continuation of American Graffitithen they came Force 10 from Navarone and Scusi, where is the west? as well as of course also the other two episodes of the Lucas saga. Still, if it wasn’t for another stroke of luckhis career probably would have waned, while instead in 1981 Spielberg finally chose him to play a very sui generis archaeologist.

Indiana Jones as known must have had the manly and mustachioed face of Tom Selleckwhich, however, had to give up due to the overlap with the shooting of the popular series Magnum, PI., but luckily we found ourselves with Ford’s winking smile and wild eyes to play it.

Professor Jones is still today in all respects the greatest hero of cinema ever, and to compare the most daring professor ever, with the astute and unpredictable smuggler of the galaxy, means in some ways overlapping two characters who are completely different and at the same time perfectly complementary.

In both Harrison Ford was able to create an absolutely new mix of charisma, romance, courage, false cynicism and self-irony. These are not heroes like the others, basically there is a duplicity and uncertainty in them that had never been so present before. Ford’s expressive ability has been underestimated for many years, probably due to the fact that he has long been connected to films that are not very authorial. Had he lent himself to a certain cinematic trend earlier, perhaps the critics would have been more benevolent with Ford.

From Blade Runner to The fugitivefrom Sabrina to Mosquito Coastalso citing Under the Sign of Danger, K-19 or theShadow of the Devil, Ford has always known how to make every kind of emotion palpable in his characterspassing in the blink of an eye from one extreme to the other.

Yet for him an Oscar nomination came only for Witness – the Witness. However, one can safely come to the conclusion that, connecting to the legacy of Hollywood stars it was like Errol Flynn, Clark Gable or James StewartFord from the beginning has been able to conquer the public because it is completely different from the norm, in which especially the younger audience could identify with great ease.

An absolutely new cinematic hero

In the 70s and then the 80s, for better or worse, a new generation of stars arrived and actors, bearers of an adamantine virility and confidence, muscular, testosteronic and to say the least adamantine. From the days of Charles Bronson, Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood, Ford found himself faced with Stallone and Schwarzenegger, who often played rather simple and two-dimensional characters. Harrison Ford instead be with Indiana Jones than with Han Solohas been able to propose a very different model of hero, less infallible, even wanting less macho (although Ford is one of the most admired sex symbols) and certainly more multifaceted than the others. And we talk about both those who came before, and those that followed, of stars like The Rock, Vin Diesel or Van Damme.

If we think of thrillers like Presumed Innocent or Power Gamesor to a masterpiece like Franticwe understand that Ford was the perfect antithesis to conservative masculinity.

The cinema carried invincible men in the palm of his hand, while he, on the other hand, with his characters, contrasted doubt and evolution.

He managed to make even an action like Air Force Onewhich seemed to have sprung out of a Reaganist manual, as well as to be a symbol of masculinity without overdoing it.

In Blade Runner (film he never loved), its melancholy and tragic component of which if to take charge with the character of Deckard, made us completely lose sight of a pure and simple truth: in that movie he was initially the villainnot the desperate replicants he was chasing.

Over the years of course, as we age, the number of films in which Harrison Ford appeared has decreased, yet no one has ever been referred to as the “new Harrison Ford”. Chris Pratt might have been, but did not show equal spontaneity and ductility. There is no denying that if anything we will go to see this new adventure of Indiana Jonesas happened for the new trilogy of Star Wars, this will be due almost exclusively to him. Because what this 80-year-old boy has known and knows how to give to a character, no one else can. And that’s also why we all dreamed of being Indiana Jones or Han Solo, because they both had his facethat of the man we all dreamed of when we grew up.