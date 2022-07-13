Harrison Ford, the star who gave Han Solo and Indiana Jones a face turns 80 – Tvshow – 07/13/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Maybe he would have preferred to be a carpenter, the job he had as Plan B and he couldn’t get out of being a big movie star. Perhaps that is why, many times, Harrison Ford he seems so cavalier about the pleasures of fame. She is 80 years old today.

Perhaps he would have preferred to continue being a carpenter, but in that case the world would have lost two of the great characters in cinema: it was Han Solo in the original saga (and in some of the other chapters) of Star Wars and the The world’s most adventurous archaeologist, Indiana Jones.

Due to a generational issue, it was the secondary that became the protagonist within the new American cinema, the movement that emerged in the 60s. From that promotion Ford worked with George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Francis Coppola for whom it was a secondary that was noted in The conversation and Apocalypse Now.

“I was 35 when I hit it with Star Wars, so I had a certain degree of maturity and experience, although physically, I still looked young,” he told Empire magazine. “That had been an impediment at the beginning of my career but then it became an advantage.”

Thanks to this, perhaps, his career has expanded to many sides, including comedies, dramas and even a film by Roman Polanski (the Hitchcockian Frantic Search), the only one of the great European masters for whom he worked although he had, yes, , a minor and beginning role in Antonioni’s Zabriskie Point.

Ford has remained an American actor. His references seem to go through a combination of Cary Grant and Humphrey Bogart, although with a more worldly air. He is a classic Hollywood hero.

It is as if his filmography was marked by these two references, being able to go through the romantic comedy (Executive Secretary, Sabrina, Six days and seven nights), the police (Witness in danger, Presumed innocent), the action (Game of patriots, The fugitive and Presidential plane), drama (A Second Chance) and science fiction (the remarkable Blade Runner, probably his best film). All were successes or were projects of important directors.

For all that record, he was only nominated for an Oscar once. It was for Dangerous Witness, Peter Weir’s interesting police drama in which he played a city detective in an Amish community. His biggest awards have been recognitions from the American Film Institute and the Golden Globes.

He did win the People Choice’s Award, a popular vote that certified him as the favorite actor in 1998 and 1999; in 2000 he received the award for favorite movie star of all time.

It is that Ford, like many of the great stars, is not necessarily an actor of resources, but rather a figure, whose mere presence is enough to steal the glances.

He was born in Chicago on July 13, 1942. After taking a few acting classes and a few television roles, he had a small part in American Graffiti by Lucas and produced by Coppola. His career would take off with Han Solo and Indiana Jones, roles to which he would return in five installments.

Those sagas – and the announcement that he would be Dr. Jones again – keep his charisma alive and the interest of the public. He recently returned to being Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to another of his classic films; He was the voice of the dog Rooster The Secret Life of Pets 2, he participated as any self-respecting hero of the 80s in the saga of The Expendables and starred in the latest adaptation of The Call of the Jungle by Jack London.

Not bad for that carpenter who once wanted to be a movie star. And he got it.