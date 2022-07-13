GTA V: players will have an unprecedented role in the next update

The Rockstar title will give its users the chance to stand on the opposite side from what they are used to. Check out the details that the new game update will bring.





GTA V will continue to receive content. Although Rockstar is 100% focused on the development of the sixth installment of the saga, An update to the online mode of the historic game will be released very soon, in which players will be able to place themselves in a position never seen before.











GTA V Online will receive an incredible update in which players will have an unprecedented role

Rockstar announced on its official website the arrival of a new update to the multiplayer mode of the historic game. To the surprise of many, for the first time it will be possible to play on “the other side”. Most players are used to ending games with various levels of police wanted for causing chaos in the city. Nevertheless, now they will have the chance to fight crime: they will be able to put themselves in the shoes of an agent of the IAA, the research organization of the game, to thwart a criminal conspiracy.

Players will be able to fight crime in the new GTA V Online update

With the new update to the multiplayer mode of the Rockstar title, users will be able to be agents of the investigation organization of the game, to fight against a criminal conspiracy. This possibility will come as a Contact Mission, which players will be able to accept to earn rewards. Namely, if they wish to continue generating chaos and not fighting evil, they can do so calmly.

All the news of the new update of GTA V Online

In addition to the expansion of Contact Missions, which will bring players the ability to combat evil, the update will bring the following things:

expansion of Contact Missions .

. Expansion of Criminal Careers of executives .

. Expansion of Criminal Careers of motorcyclists .

. Expansion of Criminal Careers of gunrunner .

. Expansion of Criminal Careers of night club owner.

According to Rockstar, the update will arrive “in a few weeks”.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



