Go saying goodbye, because Google is going to close another of its star services

Goodbye forever Duo: Google begins to eliminate the last of its great failures in communication and messaging applications.

After several years of chaos with your communication solutionsalso failure after failure, it seems that Google wants to speed up standardization and simplification of these basic applications, which first kicked off Hangouts to integrate it into Chat and now we also announce the end of Google Duoa service that for its part will be merged with Meet.

The companions of SamMobile told us about it following the trail of 9to5Google, although in reality the convergence of Duo and Meet platforms had already been confirmed by Google a few weeks ago, reporting from Mountain View that it will be at the end of this year when Duo will be completely replaced for the new Meet application, which of course will gradually receive all the features of Google Duo.

The news now is that Google has already taken the first step towards integration starting by directly informing users of its video call services, since Duo applications have begun to show some users a card indicating that “Duo is getting even better”with information on what is coming in the coming months.

In fact, it is that when opening the card this message is displayed which could not be more clear and concise:

Your Duo app will become Meet, with a new name and icon and more features like background effects.

As we already told you, this card still shown to only a small portion of users using the latest version of the Google Duo appspecifically build 169.0.459621665.duo.android_20220612.16_p6.

In it we will find some interactivity to show us the news that are yet to come, because in addition to the message we will see two buttons that we can press and what do they indicate ‘I have it’ Y ‘More information’with functionality in each case quite intuitive.

If we click on ‘I have it’ we will be shown options to create a new meeting or schedule in Google Calendar, features that were unique to Meet, while if we touch the button ‘More information’ we are redirected to a support article where we are shown all the recent changes and news of Google Duo.

In addition to the card that starts the integration process, with this new build you will receive the virtual backgrounds for your videoconferencesthe text chat during meetings and real time subtitlesin addition to increasing the limit of people in a group video call from 32 to 100 participants.

Every cloud has a silver lining! Let’s see if this one is the charm with Google’s communication options…

