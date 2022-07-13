Gerardo Torrado and Ignacio Hierro out of National Teams

Sources informed ESPN that both directors will leave the structure of National Teams after the recent results

Gerardo Torradogeneral sports director of the Mexican Soccer Federation, and Ignatius Ironsports director of Mexican National Teamsare outside the sports structure of the FMF, according to two sources reported to ESPNDigital.

In past days, Luis Perez he had said goodbye to his team in national teams, after the failure of the Sub-20, which was left without the Olympic Games and the World Cup, but now they leave the structure of the Tricolor both Gerardo Torrado as Ignacio Hierro.

In the summer of 2022, the Mexican team was left without the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, both in the men’s and women’s branches, in addition to being left out of the Men’s U-20 World Cup and the Women’s World Cup in the major,

Tomorrow, at noon, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation, is expected to make the directors’ departure official, in addition to Mónica Vergara’s departure from her position, and the departure of Javier Mier, who was in charge of the basic forces of the Tricolor.

Mexico had planned the Under-20 World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as an essential part of its process, because the Mexican team It will not play a qualifying round in the next World Cup cycle, as it will be the venue for 2026.

Gerardo Torrado and Nacho Hierro will be released from the Mexican teams. imago7



For its part, in the women’s, it was not expected that the Tricolor would not even qualify for the playoffs, a right that it lost when it was in last place in the group.

Until now, the new members of the management positions in National Teams have not been announced, but it is expected that Yon de Luisa will soon announce those who will take charge and design the project towards the 2026 World Cup.

More outings are still expected in the Tricolor.